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Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other superstars hail trainees, call it a triumph for youth voices

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After days of across the country demonstrations over the supposed NEET paper leakage and needs for education reforms, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has actually resigned from his post.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other superstars hail trainees, call it a triumph for youth voices

The advancement has actually triggered fresh responses from a number of members of the movie fraternity, a lot of whom had actually voiced assistance for the student-led motion over the previous week. A number of stars explained the resignation as evidence that serene, democratic demonstrations can produce modification, while others advised the federal government to concentrate on long-lasting reforms in the education system.

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Check Out: “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan”: Jyotika backs trainees in the middle of NEET demonstration, calls for responsibility

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