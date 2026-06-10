TVS Motor Company (TVSM), part of TVS VENU, and a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, today announced that they have delivered TVS Apache RTR 310, TVS Apache’s fastest street performance motorcycle to Mr. Gurindervir Singh – India’s fastest 100m sprinter to honour his achievements. The coming together of the fastest Indian athlete and the fastest TVS Apache is a celebration of a singular shared obsession – the relentless, uncompromising pursuit of speed.

Powering a global community of over 6.5 million passionate customers across 90 countries, TVS Apache continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing motorcycle brands. Built on a relentless passion for speed, precision and agility, TVS Apache has consistently pushed the boundaries of what performance means for a new generation of riders.

At the heart of this philosophy is the TVS Apache RTR 310, a premium expression of the TVS Apache DNA, engineered for those who demand uncompromising performance and thrive on pushing limits.

Mr. Gurindervir Singh recently redefined Indian sprinting by clocking a historic 10.09 seconds in the men’s 100m at the Federation Cup, setting a new national benchmark for speed. This partnership brings together two forces united by the same instinct – the drive for faster, better and beyond. Together, TVS Apache and Mr. Gurindervir Singh represent a new definition of speed – not just as an outcome, but as a mindset.

Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache RTR 310 goes beyond segment-first features to deliver a complete performance experience. With its bold streetfighter design, lightweight architecture and agile handling characteristics, it is engineered to move with precision and intent. Backed by over four decades of TVS Racing heritage since 1982, TVS Apache continues to redefine speed and performance-led innovation. Mr. Gurindervir Singh, India’s fastest athlete, represents this philosophy perfectly. His commitment to pushing limits mirrors our own, making this more than an association – it is the coming together of two icons of speed, united by a relentless drive to lead from the front.”

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Gurindervir Singh said, “I am truly honoured to receive the TVS Apache RTR 310 from a brand that represents both performance and the pursuit of excellence. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is a machine that mirrors everything I chase on the track — speed, precision, and the will to go faster.This recognition motivates me to continue pushing my limits and achieving new milestones while proudly representing India on the global stage.”

TVS Apache will continue to champion individuals who reflect the brand’s racing DNA and share its relentless drive for speed, precision and progress.