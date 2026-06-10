Former Indofast Energy CEO Anant Badjatya Takes the Helm at Spiro as Group CEO

Spiro, Africa’s leading electric mobility company, today announced the appointment of Anant Badjatya as Group Chief Executive Officer.

Anant joins Spiro with more than two decades of leadership experience across India, the Middle East and Africa, building and scaling businesses across electric mobility, energy and industrial sectors. Most recently, he served as CEO of Indofast Energy, the joint venture between IndianOil and SUN Mobility, where he led the development of one of India’s largest battery-swapping networks, comprising more than 1,800 stations and serving nearly 90,000 vehicles daily.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Spiro following its landmark US$215 million financing round, one of the largest investments ever made in Africa’s electric mobility sector. As Spiro is accelerating on its mission to transform mobility across Africa, Anant’s broad mandate will span battery swapping, leasing, logistics, energy, and vehicle manufacturing. As CEO Mobility, Kaushik Burman will continue to further consolidate Spiro’s leadership and fleet in Spiro’s 7 existing markets and beyond.

Under Mr. Badjatya’s leadership, Spiro aims to significantly deepen its India’s Tech hubs – both Pune which serves as the center for automotive innovation, and Bengaluru, Spiro’s center for innovation across technology. With already 100+ people, the Pune tech center is poised for rapid expansion, creating high-value jobs in EV powertrain design, battery management systems (BMS). The Bengaluru hub, already counting 50+ people, will further develop IoT-enabled cloud platforms and pilot R&D localization effort in Kenya and Nigeria.

Gagan Gupta, Founder and Chairman of Spiro said:

“As Spiro is accelerating on its mission to transform mobility across Africa through clean, affordable and accessible electric transportation solutions, Anant will consolidate the Group’s strategic initiatives and guide the company through its next chapter of growth and execution in mobility, energy and tech.”

Commenting on his appointment, Anant Badjatya said:

“Africa represents the most exciting frontier for electric mobility. Spiro has built a unique platform and is exceptionally well positioned to accelerate the transition to cleaner and more accessible mobility across the continent. I look forward to working with our teams, partners and stakeholders to drive the next phase of growth and impact.“