Cornell student Austin Franco says university took no action after he rejected Jewish boss, claims controversy left him with $25,000 in donations

Cornell University student Austin Franco sparked outrage for openly refusing to work for a New York City startup because its founder was Jewish. But now, the fallout has had an unexpected outcome. According to Franco, the controversy not only failed to result in disciplinary action from Cornell but also brought him thousands of dollars in donations.

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The claims surfaced in an undercover investigation by Accuracy in Media, a nonprofit organization, whose investigator posed as someone sympathetic to Franco’s views to gain his trust. During the conversation, Franco discussed the backlash, Cornell’s response, and why he believes the controversy ultimately benefited him, reports The New York Post.

Austin Franco says Cornell has not disciplined him

In the undercover recording, Franco claimed Cornell University has not taken any action against him following the incident that drew widespread criticism.

“As of now they (Cornell) said there’s not anything going on on their back end. I think because I didn’t say anything that could be classified as hateful. There wasn’t really a leg they could go on,” Franco said on how his future at Cornell looks.

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His comments have renewed scrutiny over how the university handled the incident, especially after the undercover footage became public.

Rejected a job offer over the founder’s religion

Franco first made headlines after he publicly declined an employment opportunity from a New York City startup, telling the employer he would not work for a Jewish person. Franco later said he believed he was being transparent about his decision.

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During the undercover meeting, he admitted he never expected his response to become a national controversy. According to Franco, employers often reject applicants without explaining why, but he chose to explain why he was turning down the position.

— AccuracyInMedia (@AccuracyInMedia)

Franco says the backlash unexpectedly benefited him

While the incident drew widespread criticism online, Franco claimed it also resulted in financial support from people who backed him.

He said he now has $25,000 in his bank account through donations, suggesting the controversy ultimately worked in his favor.

Cornell faces renewed questions after undercover video

The undercover recording has also placed Cornell University under renewed scrutiny.

According to the New York Post, a university spokesperson referred to an earlier statement saying Cornell condemns antisemitism and that the matter had been referred to the Cornell Office of Civil Rights for investigation.

The university did not publicly indicate whether any disciplinary action had been taken against Franco.

Franco says he was misled into the undercover meeting

Following the release of the undercover footage, Franco criticized the people who arranged the meeting, saying he believed they were offering genuine assistance.

“The organization is called “Justice in the Classroom.” They said they wanted to help with life after college and offer support. Mentioned providing like $5k in donations, job opportunities, etc. At the end of the meeting, Hope said she would speak with Mark, who would decide if it made sense for tax purposes for the donor to contribute. Its sad that they were being disingenuous,” Franco said.

According to Franco, he believed the meeting was about receiving career guidance and financial support after the controversy, only to later discover he had been speaking with undercover investigators from Accuracy in Media.