INVEST Fair 2026 Concludes Successful Two-Day Event with Over 100 Speakers, 40 Exhibitors and over 70 Hours of Investment Insights

Hung on 18– 19 July 2026 at Hall 1, 2 & & 3, at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

Included more than 100 speakers, 40 exhibitors, along with 70 hours of panel conversations and talks covering capital markets, stock investing, equities, wealth management, individual financing and monetary innovation.

Presented brand-new occasion highlights consisting of Duit Fest, Career Partner Area, Golden Ball Pit Challenge, Kick & & Win Challenge, and Pickleball Bull League.

Fortunate draws engaged visitors throughout the occasion, with prize money and benefits worth approximately RM100,000

Individuals end up at INVEST Fair 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23, 2026 -(ACN Newswire) –INVEST Fair 2026, Malaysia’s biggest retail financial investment fair, effectively concluded after bring in more than 15,000 visitors over 2 days at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, Hall 1, 2 & & 3, on 18 and 19 July 2026. Arranged by ShareInvestor Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a leading supplier of financier relations services, market intelligence and monetary education, the occasion combined financiers, banks and market specialists to check out the current advancements in investing, financing and monetary innovation.

[L-R] Dato ‘Fad ‘l Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia and Mr Christopher Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Director of AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Officiating the occasion, Dato ‘Fad’l Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysiastated, “While conserving assists construct monetary discipline and security, investing enables Malaysians to put their cash to work, grow their wealth gradually and work towards their long-lasting monetary objectives. It is motivating to see more Malaysians taking that action, with more than 325,000 brand-new retail CDS accounts opened as at mid-June this year. As involvement grows, financiers require access to relied on details, useful understanding and the self-confidence to browse the marketplace. Through financier education efforts and a broader series of financial investment chances, Bursa Malaysia is devoted to assisting Malaysians invest with self-confidence while taking part in the country’s financial development.”

This year’s edition included more than 100 speakers and 40 exhibitors, throughout 70 hours of panel conversations and talks covering capital markets, equities, wealth management, individual financing and monetary innovation.

Themed”Cash. Financing. Innovation“, INVEST Fair 2026 checked out how expert system, digital platforms and emerging monetary innovations are improving the financial investment landscape while gearing up retail financiers with the understanding and tools to make more educated monetary choices.

Mr Christopher Lee (李锡良), Chief Executive Officer and Director of AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd., the holding business of ShareInvestor Malaysia, stated, “Access to advanced tools is no longer the special domain of institutional financiers. With more information comes more sound, and effective financiers will be those who understand how to analyze details and make notified choices. That is what INVEST Fair is developed to support. By uniting financiers and market specialists on a single platform, the occasion allows visitors to gain from professionals, engage straight with market individuals and get useful insights that assist them make more educated monetary and financial investment choices.”

Individuals showed strong interest in subjects consisting of equities, wealth development, residential or commercial property financial investment and trading methods, with lots of sessions drawing complete audiences throughout the two-day occasion. Talks were performed in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Mandarin, making financial investment education available to Malaysians from varied backgrounds and levels of investing experience.

< img src ="https://photos.acnnewswire.com/INVESTFair2026Figure3.jpg" alt width ="650" height ="435"> Ms Stephanie Tan, Director, Group Commercial & Market Coverage of Bursa Malaysia

Amongst the occasion’s highlights was the fireside chat,”Mapping Malaysia’s Investment Futureincluding Ms Stephanie Tan, Director, Group Commercial & & Market Coverage of Bursa Malaysiamoderated by Dr Wong Chin Yoong, Professor in Economics at Universiti Tunku Abdul RahmanThe conversation checked out Bursa Malaysia’s function in enhancing Malaysia’s capital market environment and supporting long-lasting financial development through the Capital Market Masterplan 2026-2030, which lays out essential top priorities and efforts to reinforce Malaysia’s capital market community and support the country’s wider financial development program.

Ms Stephanie Tan, Director, Group Commercial & & Market Coverage of Bursa Malaysiastated, “The Malaysian capital market is ending up being more available, more varied and more appropriate to daily financiers. Bursa Malaysia is broadening financial investment chances and enhancing the marketplace community so that more Malaysians can take part in wealth production, while supporting the development of business and markets forming Malaysia’s future economy.”

This year’s edition likewise presented a number of brand-new highlights that broadened the visitor experience beyond conventional financial investment conversations. These consisted of Duit Festwhich concentrated on useful individual financing and daily finance, the Profession Partner Areawhich linked visitors with profession chances in the monetary services market, the Golden Ball Pit Challenge and Kick & & Win Challengewhich provided interactive experiences for visitors, and the Pickleball Bull Leaguewhich included a way of life aspect and brought in strong public involvement throughout the occasion.

Visitors likewise took part in interactive activities, competitors and fortunate draws, with winners getting prize money and benefits worth as much as RM100,000.

As Malaysia’s leading retail financial investment occasion, INVEST Fair continues to promote monetary literacy and motivate educated investing, enhancing AlphaInvest’s dedication to offering a platform that links financiers, banks and market professionals while promoting higher engagement within Malaysia’s capital market environment.

About AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd. (www.alphainvestholdings.com)

A prominent local monetary services, media and innovation business, AlphaInvest Holdings Pte Ltd (“AlphaInvestor the”Group) was established in 1999 to empower financiers by supplying them with relied on services and products for educated financial investment decision-making. Its core locations of company period financier relations, market information tools and financier education.

AlphaInvest Group runs the biggest financier relations network in the area, with a client base of about 700 public noted business and a reach of over 300,000 individuals throughout its platforms. The Group has more than 120 workers in 4 nations (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia).

The Group has actually made numerous tactical financial investments:

– in financier relations/public relations company, Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd (www.waterbrooks.com.sg)

– in Singapore’s leading social networks platform for financiers, InvestingNote (www.investingnote.com).

InvestingNote is the biggest and most active social platform for financial investments in Singapore and Malaysia. It is a community-driven platform developed particularly to assist financiers and traders to share concepts on stocks, news and insights through social networking and a range of beneficial financial investment tools.

ShareInvestor (www.shareinvestor.com) offers online market information tools for numerous markets throughout its ShareInvestor Station ™, ShareInvestor WebPro ™ and ShareInvestor Mobile variety of items.

AlphaInvest’s digital publications consist of:

– Investor-One (www.investor-one.com), a site on financier education, market news, business advancements, and information analytics;

– Inve$tthe e-magazine released weekly in Singapore and Malaysia.

AlphaInvest arranges monetary investment workshops and conferences for financiers. Its yearly massive occasions INVESTFAIR ™(https://investfair.com.my/) in Malaysia and Singapore draws countless individuals. Other crucial exhibits consist of the biggest REIT occasion ie REITS Symposium (www.reitsymposium.com).

Media Contact:

Mr Darren Chong

Head of Investor Platforms

ShareInvestor

Email: darren.chong@shareinvestor.com

Mobile/WhatsApp: (+60) 014-944-1639



Subject: Press release summary