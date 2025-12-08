AVPL International Joins Uttar Pradesh Govt to Launch Drone Planet Suvidha Kendra Across Villages – Under CM Yuva Udhami scheme

AVPL International has partnered with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to launch Drone Planet Suvidha Kendra at the village level across the state, marking a significant expansion of its national mission to create “a drone entrepreneur in every village of India.”

The initiative is being implemented under the CM Yuva Udhami Yojana, through which selected candidates will receive training, a drone, and a structured business plan that they will submit as part of the scheme. This is expected to enable rural youth and women to start viable drone-based enterprises across agricultural services, agri-retail and digital advisory.

This onboarding by the Uttar Pradesh Government adds strong momentum to AVPL International’s rural expansion. The company is already operational in 16 states with 70 Centre of Excellences . With Uttar Pradesh joining the list, AVPL is set to empower thousands of rural entrepreneurs with drone technology, precision agriculture solutions, digital advisory services and sustainable income opportunities. On-ground setup of the new centres will begin soon.

Strengthening India’s Drone Sector Through Global Learning

AVPL International’s leadership has been actively engaging with global drone innovation hubs to strengthen India’s domestic ecosystem.

Co-founder and Chairman, Mr. Deep Sihag Sesai, is currently on a professional visit to Israel to explore advanced drone systems, agri-automation technologies and precision farming practices.

Earlier, Dr. Preet also participated in the Dubai Airshow and visited Romania. During these visits, the team interacted with leading manufacturers, technology innovators and drone experts, focusing on strengthening India’s after-sales support ecosystem, availability of spare parts, maintenance networks and specialised service capacity.

These international insights highlighted key gaps and future opportunities for India’s drone sector. AVPL International views global knowledge exchange as a powerful tool to build local capability and accelerate the creation of a reliable and future-ready drone ecosystem.

Building a Scalable Rural Model Across States

With active operations in Uttar Pradesh, AVPL International is emerging as a leading enabler of rural transformation through drones. The Drone Planet Suvidha Kendra model is designed to be replicated across more states and will offer:

Drone spraying and precision farming services

Certification and training for youth and women

Digital agronomy and farm advisory

Last-mile agri-retail and input support

New income-generation pathways for rural entrepreneurs

These centres will help farmers adopt modern agricultural practices, improve productivity, reduce input usage and operate in safer, more sustainable ways.

“Our mission is clear. We want every village in India to have at least one drone entrepreneur who can transform local agriculture through technology. The partnership with the Uttar Pradesh Government takes us a step closer to that goal by enabling rural youth and women to participate in the country’s fast-growing drone ecosystem.”said Dr. Preet Sandhu, Co-founder and Managing Director, AVPL International



Driving India Toward a Future of Rural Drone Entrepreneurship



Through its expanding state partnerships, global collaborations and focus on indigenous innovation, AVPL International is positioning India to become a global leader in drone-enabled agricultural transformation.

The company believes that the future of Indian agriculture will be driven by precision technology and local entrepreneurship. With every new state it enters, AVPL International moves closer to creating a strong and inclusive rural drone economy that benefits farmers, youth and village-level service providers.