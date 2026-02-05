Sabhyata Foundation in collaboration with Kathak Day Foundation hosts ‘Dastaan-E-Kathak 2026’ at the historic Safdarjung’s Tomb

Sabhyata Foundation, a Smarak Sarathi under the Government of India’s Adopt a Heritage 2.0 initiative, in collaboration with Kathak Day Foundation, hosted ‘Dastaan-e-Kathak 2026’ today at the historic Safdarjung’s Tomb.

A celebration of devotion, legacy and living tradition, Dastaan-e-Kathak 2026 marked the fourth edition of Kathak Day with the theme “Anciently Mine”, honouring the birth anniversary of Pandit Birju Maharaj. Curated by Ms. Shivani Varma, noted Kathak danseuse and Founder, Kathak Day Foundation, the edition was dedicated entirely to Kathak as a classical dance form for the first time. Conceived around the idea of ‘hearing the dance and seeing the music’, the curation foregrounded soundscapes and symphonies intrinsic to Indian classical dance, presenting Kathak as a seamless confluence of rhythm, melody and movement. Led by Pandit Rajendra Gangani, the performance brought together master practitioners and young artists, fostering intergenerational dialogue while highlighting Kathak’s strength as a powerful medium of storytelling. The evening also drew attention to the ghungroos as a musical element, underscoring harmony and interconnectedness in expression. Complementing the performance was India Lost and Found, a visual narrative by renowned heritage photographer Amit Pasricha, offering audiences a contemplative exploration of India’s architectural legacy.

The event was graced by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister of Culture & Tourism, Government of India and Ms. Avantika Dalmia, Co-Chairman of the Advisory Board, Sabhyata Foundation, along with other dignitaries, and distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Gajendra Shekhawat said, “Heritage monuments can once again become active centres for cultural expression. Programmes like Dastaan-e-Kathak show how classical arts can be thoughtfully presented in historic spaces, strengthening public engagement while respecting the sanctity of these sites.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Avantika Dalmia said, “At Sabhyata Foundation, our endeavor is to ensure that India’s heritage sites are not only preserved, but experienced as living spaces of culture and learning. Dastaan-e-Kathak reflects this belief—bringing together tradition, contemporary expression, and public engagement in a manner that honours both the art form and the monument it inhabits.”

Reflecting on the show, Ms. Shivani Varma said, “Classical arts like Kathak are living traditions rooted in legacy yet alive in the present. The intent is to make these forms accessible to contemporary audiences without dilution or fusion, so they remain instantly recognisable and deeply authentic. When young artists engage with tradition with confidence and integrity, they keep it alive, encourage cultural patronage, and ensure that our heritage continues to move, speak and resonate across generations.”

Through initiatives such as Dastaan-e-Kathak 2026, Sabhyata Foundation continues to advance its mission to showcase heritage monuments (Red Fort, Purana Quila, Safdarjung’s Tomb and Humayun’s Tomb) as spaces where art, history, and storytelling come together. These programmes aim to keep India’s classical traditions accessible and create meaningful cultural experiences for diverse audiences, while reinforcing heritage as a living part of India’s cultural life.