IEEMA Strengthens Southern Presence; Launches Telangana Power Conclave to Boost Electrical and Electronics Manufacturing Industry

First edition of IEEMA’s Telangana Power Conclave Inaugurated by Shri Navin Mittal, special chief secretary to Government, Energy Department, Government of Telangana

Telangana aims to become India’s PSP (Pumped Storage Project) capital

The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) today inaugurated the first edition of the Telangana Power Conclave in Hyderabad. The first-of-its-kind event in the state power conclave was inaugurated by Shri Navin Mittal, special chief secretary to the Government, Energy Department, Government of Telangana. Telangana Power Conclave is the sixth in the line of State Power Conclave launched by IEEMA to grow its regional engagement with industry and showcase the business potential of states in the country.

Speaking at the Telangana Power Conclave, Shri Navin Mittal, special chief secretary to Government, Energy Department, Government of Telangana, said:

“The state is focusing on expanding solar, wind, and energy storage capacities, including BESS and pumped storage. While Gujarat and Rajasthan are India’s wind and solar capital, Telangana aims to become India’s PSP capital. Transmission and distribution networks are being strengthened, with data centres emerging as key demand drivers, supported by strong government policy backing.”

He further added, “IEEMA’s initiatives like Telangana Power Conclave provide a strong platform that connects the government’s vision with industry execution. Telangana is a fast-growing state and is on track to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047…The energy sector is expected to grow at 10% annually, with installed capacity set to increase five-fold. Power consumption is projected to rise from 95 TWh currently to nearly 780 TWh by 2047, and planning has been aligned accordingly.”

Talking about Telangana’s growth and industry potential, Shri Vikram Gandotra, President, IEEMA said,

“Telangana is a powerhouse of economic vitality and now the 9th largest state economy in India, its Clean and Green Energy Policy is redefining the state’s infrastructure landscape and commended both the industry and the Telangana government for their strategic planning and sustained investments.”

Addressing the gathering, Shri Siddharth Bhutoria, IEEMA President-Elect said,

“Telangana’s rapid progress in expanding power access and setting ambitious renewable energy targets clearly demonstrates how commitment and innovation can drive industrial and social growth.”

The conclave focused on state specific opportunities and challenges, Telangana’s Roadmap for 2047, green energy, green data centers and the resilience of T&D Grid.

The event featured technical sessions, policy plans, dialogues, and networking opportunities focused on capacity building, innovative technologies & solutions. The event saw a turnout of over 300 participants.