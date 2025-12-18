Career247 and Kotak Mahindra Bank partner to enable Bharat’s Youth with BFSI Careers: Brings Kotak’s SKY Banker Program to Emerging India

Career247, the skilling and higher education arm of Adda Education, has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank to bring the SKY Bankers Program to its platform. This partnership supports Adda Education’s vision of making India’s youth employable through practical, accessible, and industry-linked learning.

The SKY Bankers Program is designed to train aspiring professionals for the Virtual Relationship Manager (VRM) role, one of the fastest-growing positions in the banking sector. The role focuses on building and managing customer relationships virtually, enabling personalised banking experiences through digital channels.

The Kotak SKY Bankers Program offers specialised, job-linked training that combines practical learning with real-world banking exposure. Delivered through Career247’s platform, the program focuses on developing the right communication, sales, and relationship management skills needed to excel as a VRM, an evolving role central to digital-first banking.

Through Career247’s online learning platform and learner reach, the program will connect with aspiring candidates, particularly from emerging towns and cities. Learners will gain domain knowledge, industry-relevant skills, and the confidence to succeed in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sectors.

The partnership benefits both learners and the industry. While learners receive structured,

job-linked training and placement opportunities, Kotak Mahindra Bank gains access to a pool of job-ready professionals trained specifically for the VRM role. For Career247, this collaboration reinforces its positioning as a trusted bridge between leading organisations and skilled talent.

Commenting on the partnership, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, CEO – Skilling & Higher Education, Adda Education, said, “The BFSI sector remains one of the largest employers in the country. The real challenge is not the availability of jobs but the readiness of candidates. Career247 bridges this gap by aligning training with real-world requirements. Our collaboration with Kotak Mahindra Bank is helping young professionals build sustainable careers and become

industry-ready.”

With the BFSI sector rapidly evolving and digital banking becoming mainstream, initiatives like the SKY Bankers Program reflect the future of skilling, focused on real-world roles, practical training, and measurable employment outcomes.

Career247 remains committed to expanding such impactful partnerships, continuing its mission to prepare youth for meaningful careers and enable employers to access skilled, job-ready talent.