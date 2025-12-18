Hindustan Zinc Reinforces Global Leadership with Prestigious REACH, BIS, LBMA Certifications, Showcasing Unmatched Product Quality and World-Class Standards

Hindustan Zinc, world’s largest and India’s only integrated producer of zinc, lead, and silver, has strengthened its global credibility with a comprehensive suite of prestigious international and national certifications. These include REACH compliance for the European Union, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, and the globally recognised London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery accreditation for silver, along with several other internationally benchmarked standards. Together, these recognitions reflect Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to delivering consistent, high-purity and safe metal products that meet and often exceed the most stringent global quality norms

Backed by advanced digital quality systems, cutting-edge smelting technologies, and stringent end-to-end process controls, Hindustan Zinc offers a diversified and globally trusted product portfolio. This includes Special High Grade (SHG) zinc, High Grade (HG) zinc, Continuous Galvanising Grade (CGG) zinc, zinc base-alloy ingots and billets for die casting (Grade Zn Al 4), as well as LBMA-certified 99.99% pure silver bars (1 kg and 30 kg) and silver powder. These products serve critical sectors such as automotive, infrastructure, renewable energy, electronics, construction and consumer durables. The certifications validate product consistency and purity, along with the company’s alignment with global regulatory frameworks, advanced metallurgical practices, and customer-centric quality assurance systems.

Speaking on this, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO & Whole-Time Director, Hindustan Zinc, said, “At Hindustan Zinc, quality is not merely a performance indicator—it is a core value deeply embedded across our operations, people and processes. These globally respected certifications reflect our zero-defect mindset and our relentless pursuit of excellence. As we continue to innovate and modernise, we remain focused on raising global benchmarks across quality, safety, sustainability and responsible mining.”

Reinforcing its leadership beyond product quality, Hindustan Zinc is also at the forefront of delivering metals that align with global sustainability and decarbonisation goals. Its low-carbon zinc, EcoZen—also known as ‘green zinc’—is produced using renewable energy and verified through a life-cycle assessment (LCA). With a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of CO₂ equivalent per tonne of zinc—nearly 75% lower than the global average, EcoZen enables customers to significantly reduce their Scope 3 emissions. This integration of world-class metallurgical quality with environmentally responsible production empowers customers to build resilient and sustainable supply chains.

Such holistic adherence to world-class standards across quality, process excellence, innovation and sustainability has also played a defining role in Hindustan Zinc’s induction into the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM)—making it the first Indian company to join this prestigious global body. ICMM membership is granted only to mining organisations that demonstrate rigorous compliance with international sustainability benchmarks, ethical governance practices and transformative leadership in environmental and social responsibility.

With a global presence spanning over 40 countries, Hindustan Zinc continues to shape the future of responsible mining and metals production, backed by an expanding portfolio of global certifications, technology-driven quality management systems, and a strong focus on sustainable value creation.