FNP Taps into Youth Culture with Strategic Festive Collaborations with Starbucks and House of Candy

India, Dec. 17 —

New Delhi, December 2025: FNP, India’s leading gifting platform, today announced two strategic festive collaborations with Starbucks and House of Candy. The partnerships-both national and digital-first-mark a strategic step in FNP’s 2025-26 vision of building a culture-driven gifting ecosystem powered by design, personal expression, and collaborations with brands young India already loves. These associations reflect FNP’s commitment to reimagining modern gifting in ways that inspire emotional connection and align more deeply with the cultural codes of younger audiences.

As young consumers increasingly gravitate toward culturally relevant brands, limited-edition drops, and expressive formats, FNP’s latest collaborations are crafted to deepen affinity among Gen Z and young adults. Both partnerships introduce collections that tap into seasonal desire, nostalgia, and premium lifestyle cues-drivers shaping the next chapter of India’s evolving gifting landscape.

Through its association with Starbucks, FNP is launching a curated Christmas collection gift inspired by the warmth and emotional rituals of global cafe culture. The digital-first partnership brings together Starbucks’ signature festive mugs and FNP’s hallmark curation to create gifts that feel personal, seasonal, and socially expressive. Designed for Secret Santa exchanges as well as year-end birthdays, anniversaries and intimate celebrations, the collection taps into high-engagement festive moments popular among urban young consumers.

Simultaneously, the collaboration with House of Candy brings a burst of colour, nostalgia and playfulness to FNP’s festive portfolio. The collection features specially curated candy hampers, themed bundles, and candy bouquets designed to appeal to the aesthetic preferences and emotional cues of Gen Z. Beginning with a Christmas drop, the range will extend into New Year, Valentine’s Day , and other key seasonal moments to maintain year-round relevance.

Speaking on the collaborations, Mr Avi Kumar, CMO at FNP said,“These partnerships strengthen our role as the celebration brand by creating culturally relevant festive moments that resonate with young India. Starbucks adds the warmth and premium cues of global cafe culture, while House of Candy brings the visual joy and nostalgia today’s youth connect with. Together, they elevate the aspirational value of our gifting collections and make them more expressive, desirable, and shareable.”

Both collections are available exclusively online on FNP.com and will be supported by an integrated marketing rollout featuring targeted digital outreach, influencer-led storytelling, and immersive social-first content. Limited-edition availability will further enhance the drop-culture appeal of these collaborations, aligning with young consumers’ preference for exclusivity and culturally expressive products.

These collaborations underscore FNP’s strategic push to premiumise the gifting category, introduce brand-led curations, and build a future-facing ecosystem rooted in design, personal storytelling and cultural relevance. By integrating brands with strong emotional equity among young consumers, FNP is reinforcing its positioning as India’s most relevant and progressive gifting brand.

About FNP

FNP (Ferns N Petals) is India’s leading gifting platform with a legacy of over 30 years. With a presence in 450+ cities and growing global reach, FNP offers over 100,000 gifting options spanning flowers, cakes, plants, personalized gifts, and decor services.