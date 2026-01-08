Univest Strengthens Leadership and Expands Product Portfolio to Accelerate Growth

Univest today announced the appointment of three senior leaders as it strengthens its leadership bench and accelerates expansion across its advisory-first broking and wealth-tech platform. The company has appointed Girraj Prasad Garg, former Executive Director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as Non-Executive Director; Sachin Gupta, former senior leader at Lenskart and AstroTalk, as Chief Marketing Officer; Gagan Singla, former Managing Director at BlinkX and senior leader at HDFC Securities and Angel Broking, as CEO – Broking Business and Aman Bindal, former CTO at Creditas, as Chief AI and Technology Officer.

The appointments significantly enhance Univest’s leadership across governance and regulatory oversight, brand and growth, and end-to-end broking execution, strengthening capabilities across product, technology, analytics-driven growth and P&L ownership as the company enters its next phase of scale.

The leadership expansion comes as Univest continues to deliver strong momentum, recording over 150% year-on-year growth, even as segments of the broader broking industry face moderation due to regulatory changes and evolving market conditions. Backed by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), Univest is targeting 200%+ growth by FY 2026–27, driven by disciplined execution, expanding product offerings and a sharp focus on investor trust.

As part of its growth strategy, Univest has recently launched its Mutual Fund business, introducing a research-first, goal-linked Mutual Fund advisory model. The offering maps investor goals with high-performing Mutual Funds and keeps portfolios aligned through continuous monitoring. Powered by a Human + AI research framework, Univest provides Regular Mutual Fund plans for long-term investors, along with UniClub (Pro MF)—a premium solution offering analyst-built, actively reviewed and rebalanced portfolios for serious investors.

With the expansion into Mutual Funds and strengthened leadership across key functions, Univest is consolidating its position as a one-stop Wealth Operating System, uniting advisory, broking and Mutual Funds within a single, research-driven ecosystem designed to deliver consistent, goal-oriented investment outcomes.

Pranit Arora, Co-Founder and CEO, Univest, said, “These leadership appointments strengthen Univest across governance, growth and broking execution at a critical stage of our journey. With our expansion into Mutual Funds and a continued focus on research-led advisory, we are building a platform that helps investors stay disciplined and focused on long-term wealth creation.”