The identity reflects a landmark shaped by globally admired brands, contemporary design, elevated dining and entertainment, and the aspirations of a city that continues to grow as one of India’s leading consumption and lifestyle hubs.

The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML, the Company) has announced the transformation of Phoenix MarketCity Pune into Phoenix Avenue of Stars, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of one of Pune’s most prominent retail and lifestyle assets. The reimagining reflects PML’s broader strategy of continuously upgrading and premiumising its destinations in line with changing consumer aspirations and evolving urban consumption patterns.

Over the years, Phoenix MarketCity Pune has grown into one of the city’s defining retail and leisure hubs, shaping consumer engagement across fashion, dining and entertainment. The transformation into Phoenix Avenue of Stars marks the next phase of this evolution, anchored by a distinct architectural identity, enhanced customer touchpoints, premium retail curation aligned with the scale and stature of the asset today.

The new identity draws inspiration from marquee international brands, refined spatial design, immersive, vibrant and social environments that continues to define Pune’s evolving lifestyle ecosystem. The transformation further strengthens the asset’s position as one of Western India’s leading retail and leisure addresses, attracting shoppers and visitors from across the region.

As part of this transformation, the asset has undergone a comprehensive revamp including a grand arrival experience, façade enhancement and several design-led interventions that elevate its overall visual and spatial character. The repositioning also reflects PML’s focus on developing globally benchmarked environments that combine retail, dining and entertainment within mixed-use urban developments.

Phoenix Avenue of Stars today houses an extensive portfolio of internationally recognised and premium brands including UNIQLO, Michael Kors, Victoria’s Secret, Shantanu and Nikhil, Paul’s CafeArmani Exchange etc., while further strengthening its mix through curated luxury watch and jewellery zones, gourmet dining and upgraded experiential formats. The asset also recently welcomed Pune’s first IKEA store and is set to introduce global luxury fashion house Coach,Hugo, Swatch and Lego further enhancing its premium retail mix.

Beyond retail, Phoenix Avenue of Stars continues to redefine the urban experiences through marquee events, immersive brand engagements, elevated dining, and entertainment initiatives that resonate with the pulse of a rapidly evolving city. The transformation brings together these elements under a more future-forward identity that reflects the asset’s scale, positioning and long-term growth trajectory.

Commenting on the transformation, Rashmi Sen – Whole Time Director and CEO Malls, The Phoenix Mills Limited said:

“Phoenix MarketCity Pune has evolved significantly alongside the city’s growth over the years. The transformation into Phoenix Avenue of Stars reflects our continued commitment towards enhancing and premiumising our retail destinations in line with changing consumer aspirations and global benchmarks. With upgraded infrastructure, a stronger design language, an elevated brand portfolio and differentiated customer engagement, Phoenix Avenue of Stars represents the next chapter in PML’s vision of creating world-class urban retail environments.”