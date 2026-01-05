SAI International Residential School Celebrates 8th Founder’s Day with Udaan @ 100 – India Rising

Celebrating Discipline, Sportsmanship and Holistic Learning

SAI International Residential School (SIRS) celebrated its 8th Founder’s Day under the theme Udaan @ 100 – India Rising, celebrating India’s journey towards 100 years of Independence to be commemorated in 2047, in a recent initiative held in late December 2025. The two-day programme highlighted the school’s unwavering commitment to holistic education, discipline, and all-round development, through thoughtfully curated engagements that seamlessly integrated sports, culture, creativity, and academic excellence, reflecting the enduring vision of Founder Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo.

The Founder’s Day celebrations commenced early morning with the Annual Sports Day at the SAI International Stadium, marked by energising drills, calisthenics displays and track and field events that showcased teamwork, endurance and sportsmanship among students. The meticulously coordinated sporting events reaffirmed the school’s belief that physical education plays a pivotal role in shaping confident, resilient, and future-ready individuals.

The event was also graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Hon’ble Advocate General, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Pitambar Acharya, who addressed the gathering by emphasizing the need for value education in the nation’s development. During his speech, he said, “When I look back at my college life, the stories and lessons continue to inspire me. Beyond achievements and success, it is only your goodness that will be remembered. Knowledge is truly powerful, it empowers and purifies a person, and the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi remind us that education must shape our values, character, and conscience.”

The day also included language exhibitions and project displays by students, giving insight into the creativity, critical thinking, and innovation that are encouraged at SIRS. These highlighted the school’s emphasis on experiential learning and global exposure

The highlight of the evening was a strong cultural extravaganza in the form of the Founder’s Play, ‘Udaan @100 India Rising’. Organized and performed by the students, the engaging and visually appealing show traced the journey of a resilient and progressive India as it marches towards its centuries of independence, leaving the audience deeply engaged and inspired.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said, “Founder’s Day is a moment of reflection and gratitude, as we remember the visionary ideals of Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, whose belief in holistic education continues to guide us. At SAI International, our endeavour is to nurture well-rounded individuals by seamlessly integrating academics, sports, values, and creativity, empowering our students to grow into compassionate human beings, confident leaders, and responsible global citizens.”

The Founder’s Day celebrations concluded on a note of pride and gratitude, reinforcing SAI International’s philosophy of nurturing excellence through a balanced blend of academics, sports, culture, and values staying true to the founder’s vision of education that transforms lives.