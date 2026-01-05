Youth Eco Summit Returns for its 3rd Edition as Asia’s Largest Youth-Powered Sustainability Ecosystem

The Youth Eco Summit, Asia’s largest youth-powered sustainability ecosystem, returns for its third edition on 29January 2026 at the BM Birla Auditorium, Jaipur. The platform brings together students, educators, young environmentalists, industry leaders, policymakers, and youth icons to collectively drive dialogue and action around sustainability, circular economy practices, and responsible e-waste management.

Set to take place in Jaipur, the summit will mark the culmination of a year-long national movement that has reached over 3 lakh students through workshops, sustained dialogue, and collection drives. The Jaipur convening serves as a powerful convergence point that transforms ongoing conversations into meaningful action and empowers young minds to rethink how they live, consume, and lead change.

The 2026 edition unfolds under the theme “Youth × AI: Green Leaders of Tomorrow”, spotlighting how artificial intelligence, innovation, and future-ready green skills can be harnessed as tools to build a more sustainable future.

Led by Bajaj Foundation along with partners such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Rajasthan School Shiksha Parishad, and UNICEF YuWaah, the platform is strengthened by a network of national and global collaborators.

With KNMA joining as the jury partner for the Youth Eco Summit Awards, Azim Premji University, Ashoka University, and the Central University of Rajasthan come on board as knowledge partners, guiding youth through pathways in green education, climate-tech, and sustainability-led careers.

Across its previous editions in Delhi and Mumbai, the initiative has already engaged 2,700+ schools and reached over 20,000 students, building a strong foundation for scale. In 2026, the Youth Eco Summit expands its footprint nationwide, with participation from 5,137 schools across 66 cities, in summit-led programmes and engagements.

The platform will feature high-impact expert panels, student-led discussions, and immersive experiential zones designed to make complex ideas around AI, climate action, and sustainability accessible and engaging. Key highlights include the Youth Eco Summit Awards, interactive game zones, a Mini-COP 30 youth climate simulation, and a fireside conversation with a celebrated youth voice.

Adding depth to the learning experience are DIY Zones and Creative Corners, where students will build, experiment, and learn hands-on with partners such as WWF and Skrap.

Rooted in its core pillars, Educate, Engage, Innovate, and Felicitate, Youth Eco Summit 2026 continues its mission to nurture a generation of informed, responsible, and empowered youth leaders driving environmental responsibility and sustainable change across India.