Justdial releases ‘How India Searched in 2025’ report, Decoding India’s evolving consumer behavior

India in 2025 searched with intent, and every query reflected lifestyle shifts, inflation pressures, digital adoption and a Gen-Z driven cultural evolution. According to Justdial’s annual search study, ‘How India Searched in 2025’, drawing insights from millions of platform searches, India demonstrated a dual-economy consumer pattern: extreme affordability and premiumisation growing simultaneously.

Beauty and Fitness emerged as the most-searched vertical of 2025, fundamentally shaping the search landscape as Indians transitioned from viewing fitness as a hobby to a core cultural identity. This shift was led by an explosive 60% growth in Cricket Clubs, which have evolved into essential lifestyle hubs, and a 50% rise in Fitness Centres driven by preventative wellness. The vertical also saw a “skinification” trend with Cosmetic Dealers up 42%, alongside a major surge in specialized recreational spaces like Cricket Turf Grounds (+33%), Makeup Artists (+26%), and Karate Classes (+24%).

Commenting on the report, Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, Justdial, said, “How India Searched in 2025’ reflects how everyday India is quietly evolving. Behind every trend is a family choosing the right school, a student deciding what skills to build, a migrant figuring out where to live, and a young household planning its next celebration or journey. We also see a clear move towards more specialised, niche choices, a sign of changing tastes and rising expectations. As we look ahead, our commitment at Justdial is to help every consumer, in every pin code, easily discover trusted local businesses that move everyday life forward.”

Healthcare followed as the second most-searched vertical, signalling an era where wellness and specialized medical access have become part of the daily urban vocabulary. The most striking trend was the 128% surge in Ayushman Hospitals, reflecting the universalization of the scheme to include all senior citizens. Chronic lifestyle issues drove an 88% spike in Spine Specialist searches for the work-from-home generation, while the shift toward hyper-local care saw neighbourhood Clinics grow by 56%. Other high-growth categories included Jan Aushadhi Kendras and Ayurvedic Hospitals, which both rose by 19% as consumers sought affordable or evidence-based wellness alternatives.

Beyond these primary verticals, the report highlights a “Flexibility-First” revolution in the professional sphere, where Coworking Spaces saw an 84% spike as companies scaled without long-term real estate debt. Education searches pivoted sharply toward “Integrated Schooling” and “Skill-First” models, with Digital Marketing courses up 42% and Senior Secondary schools up 27%. Travel behavior also reached a tipping point with a 90% growth in Luxury Car Rentals and an 86% rise in Tour Operators, suggesting that Indians are increasingly trading DIY planning for expert-led, stress-free milestone experiences.

Across these shifts, one thing emerges clearly: India’s service economy is hyper-local, digital-first, and youth-led by behaviour. It demands affordability at scale, even while embracing premium niche experiences. It searches not simply to spend but to learn, to move, to celebrate, and to cope.