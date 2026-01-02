Ashika Group receives SEBI’s in-principle approval to launch mutual funds in India

Ashika Group today announced that it has received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act sponsor and set up Ashika Mutual fund, marking a significant strategic milestone in its growth journey. This approval reinforces the Group’s long-standing commitment to building institution-led, research-driven financial platforms and further strengthens its position in India’s rapidly expanding asset management landscape.​

This significant regulatory milestone allows the company to proceed with establishing an Asset Management Company (AMC) and preparing for the launch of the mutual fund schemes, subject to fulfilling SEBI’s final registration requirements and conditions.

The approval is a decisive step towards Ashika’s vision of creating a future-ready asset management ecosystem anchored in disciplined investing, robust governance, and long-term wealth creation.

Ashika Group’s foray into mutual funds builds on its extensive experience across capital markets and financial services, including retail & Institutional broking, investment banking, research advisory, global family office services, Alternative Asset Management and Private Equity. The proposed fund house aims to offer a thoughtfully curated range of investment schemes tailored to diverse investor needs, supported by strong research capabilities, disciplined risk management, and a governance-first approach.​

Commenting on the development, Pawan Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Ashika Group, said “We are honoured to receive SEBI’s in-principle approval, which marks an important institutional milestone for Ashika Group and reinforces our long-standing belief in building enduring, governance-led financial platforms. The launch of Ashika Mutual Fund is a natural extension of our vision to contribute meaningfully to India’s evolving asset management ecosystem. As sponsors, our responsibility goes beyond performance — it is about creating a culture anchored in strong research, prudent risk management, and unwavering accountability, with the singular objective of delivering sustainable, long-term value for investors.”​