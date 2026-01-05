CoinDCX Challenges age old Myths About Women and Money with #TearTheStereotype

CoinDCX, India’s largest crypto exchange, has launched #TearTheStereotype, a new campaign aimed at challenging long-standing stereotypes surrounding women and financial decision-making. The initiative confronts the assumption that women are disengaged from investing or reluctant to explore emerging asset classes. In contrast, platform data from CoinDCX reveals a consistent and meaningful rise in women’s participation in crypto investing over the past year.

The company has observed growing adoption among women across regional markets, with notable increases from Tier II and Tier III cities. Women investors are not only entering the ecosystem in greater numbers but are also demonstrating disciplined, long-term behaviour, diversified portfolios, and rising transaction activity marking a clear shift from outdated perceptions to data-backed reality.

#TearTheStereotype highlights these changing dynamics and fosters conversations around financial agency, inclusion, and equal participation in India’s digital economy. The campaign positions women as informed, confident, and independent financial decision-makers.

Prashant Verma, Chief Marketing and Growth officer said “”Outdated stereotypes have long clouded the perception of women as financial decision-makers. However, our data reveals a completely different picture: women are making informed investments, diversifying their portfolios strategically, and actively shaping the future of finance. Through the #TearTheStereotype campaign, we aim to highlight this reality and motivate more women to take control of their financial journeys. At CoinDCX, we understand that dismantling these archaic narratives is vital for establishing a truly inclusive financial ecosystem. #TearTheStereotype is more than just a campaign; it signifies our unwavering dedication to amplifying women’s voices, celebrating their growing influence as investors, and eliminating the obstacles that prevent equal participation.”