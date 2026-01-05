IPRS Steps Up Nationwide Vigilance Ahead of New Year’s Eve as Courts Reinforce Zero Tolerance for Unlicensed Music Use

Following a series of court enforcement actions across Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has stepped up nationwide vigilance to curb the unauthorised public performance of music during the year-end festive season. With New Year celebrations approaching, IPRS said its members over 20000 and authorised representatives are actively monitoring venues and events to ensure compliance with the Copyright Act, 1957.

The heightened action comes after the Delhi and Calcutta High Courts and city civil court at Bengaluru reaffirmed that the use of copyrighted musical and literary works without a valid licence constitutes infringement and may attract injunctions, monetary deposits, and further legal consequences. IPRS said these orders send a clear message to the hospitality, nightlife and events ecosystem that compliance is mandatory, not optional.

“Courts have repeatedly upheld the rights of music creators, and these recent orders only reinforce that position,” said Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS. “Our aim is not to interrupt celebrations, but to ensure that they are lawful. As the volume of events increases at this time of year, we have strengthened on-ground vigilance so that creators’ rights are not sidelined.”

IPRS noted that despite sustained outreach and awareness efforts, several venues continue to assume that annual background or live performance licences are sufficient. The Society reiterated that Christmas and New Year parties, ticketed events, and special celebrations require separate, event-specific licences, and failure to obtain them exposes organisers to immediate legal risk.

According to Ameet Datta, Legal Counsel, IPRS, recent court orders reflect a broader shift toward stricter enforcement in India’s creative economy. “Judicial scrutiny around music licensing has increased significantly. The Courts at Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru have made it clear that public performance without authorisation undermines the economic rights of creators and cannot be allowed to continue unchecked,” Datta said.

IPRS added that its enforcement efforts are being supported by detailed documentation, repertoire verification, and court-recognised licensing frameworks, ensuring that action is taken only where infringement is evident. Venues that comply, the Society said, face no disruption and can host events smoothly and lawfully.

“As India’s music economy grows, enforcement will naturally become more visible,” Nigam added. “Compliance protects creators, safeguards businesses from legal exposure, and strengthens the credibility of the live events and hospitality sectors.”

IPRS clarified that restaurants, bars, hotels, cafes, clubs and event organisers planning New Year celebrations are required by law to obtain the necessary licences before publicly performing copyrighted music. Venues found using music without authorisation may face immediate legal action, including injunctions, monetary deposits, and further proceedings, in line with court directions.