52% Indians preparing to migrate in 2025, zero-fee recruitment seen as critical reform: TERN Group Survey

A recent survey conducted by TERN Group, an AI-powered global talent mobility platform, through its Year-Ender Migration Barometer, surveyed 8,000 respondents across India and points to a strong India-to-world migration wave in 2025. The findings reveal that 52% of Indians are either exploring or actively preparing to migrate abroad, driven largely by financial and career ambitions. The survey also indicates that migration preferences are evolving, with 52% of respondents changing their preferred destination over time, while 43% expressed a clear preference for international opportunities, reflecting the growing appeal of global career mobility.

Financial growth has emerged as the single biggest driver of migration, with 46% of respondents citing it as their primary motivation, followed by career growth at 34%. Personal dreams and global exposure remain secondary considerations, accounting for 9% and 4% respectively, underscoring that the current migration wave is rooted in economic outcomes rather than lifestyle aspirations alone.

Destination preferences highlight a clear shift toward Europe and Asia. Germany leads as the most preferred destination, attracting 43% of respondents, followed by the UK at 17%, Japan at 9%, and the USA at 4%. This trend reflects both the rising global demand for Indian talent, acknowledged by 57% of respondents, and the increasing availability of structured migration pathways in these markets.

The survey further reveals a strong regional concentration of nurse migration from specific parts of the country. A majority—61% of nurses migrating abroad originate from states beyond India’s major metros, indicating widespread participation across Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions. Delhi NCR accounts for 17% of migrating nurses, reflecting the region’s access to information and international placement networks. South India and Northeast India contribute 9% each, underscoring their long-standing role as key talent pools for global healthcare systems. Together, these patterns highlight that India’s nurse migration wave is not confined to one geography, but is being driven by a diverse, pan-India workforce seeking structured and ethical global opportunities.

Despite strong migration intent, several barriers persist. Language requirements remain the most significant hurdle, cited by 44% of respondents, with 36% currently stuck at the language-learning stage. Trust in traditional recruitment models continues to be a concern, with 48% reporting personal experiences of unethical recruitment practices, while 15% have heard of such instances through peers. Migrants also face challenges related to lack of guidance (33%), high costs (14%), and long timelines (10%), all of which continue to slow or derail migration journeys.

Expectations around ethical recruitment are becoming increasingly clear. Zero-fee recruitment has emerged as a non-negotiable, with 57% of respondents calling it “extremely important.” While 43% remain open to paying fees, many describe the financial burden as stressful. In addition, 44% of respondents seek structured language training, and 23% want free or transparent recruitment pathways, reinforcing the demand for guided, trustworthy ecosystems over fragmented, agent-led models.

Avinav Nigam, Founder & CEO of TERN Group, said, “This survey makes it clear: India doesn’t just have a talent advantage, it has a systems opportunity. Millions of young Indians are ready for global careers, but the pathways that should support them are still fragmented. Zero-fee recruitment, transparent guidance, and structured language support are no longer optional. They are the infrastructure we need to build, at scale, if India is to power the next decade of global healthcare. Our talent is ready. Now the system must be too.”

The survey also highlights wide variations in visa timelines. 26% of respondents reported receiving visas in under three months, while 30% secured them within three to six months. Others faced longer waits, with 18% waiting six to twelve months and 13% waiting over a year, reinforcing the need for more predictable and streamlined migration processes.

As global demand for Indian talent continues to rise, TERN Group’s insights suggest that 2026 will be shaped by more structured, transparent, and ethical migration models, enabling India’s ready talent pool to move through systems that are finally aligned with their aspirations.