Eurogrip Tyres Unveils ‘Creator Circuit’ — A First-of-Its-Kind Social Media Initiative for Digital Creators

Eurogrip Tyres, India’s leading two and three-wheeler tyre brand from TVS Srichakra Ltd., has announced the launch of ‘Creator Circuit’, an exclusive platform designed to inspire, educate, and elevate the creator community.

‘Creator Circuit’ is a category-first digital property that features a series of contests and masterclasses aimed at helping aspiring content creators refine their craft and build distinctive storytelling skills. To drive this initiative, Eurogrip has partnered with leading content creators and automotive personalities including Sunny Gajjar, founder of XBHP, and Rajini Krishnan, acclaimed motorcycle racer. As part of the program, Sunny Gajjar and Eurogrip have curated an exclusive masterclass focused on helping participants learn effective creator techniques—from solo shooting and framing to visual storytelling and audience engagement.

The initiative comprises three themed contests: #FrameTheGrip (Photography), Tyre Technology, and Women on Wheels. Each contest encourages participants to bring their unique creative lens while competing for recognition and prizes. Through these, creators will have opportunities to learn from industry experts, enhance their content, and stand out in the digital landscape.

The highlight of the program is the ‘Eurogrip Creator of the Year’ title, which carries a grand prize of ₹5,00,000, to be awarded by Eurogrip’s Brand Ambassador, MS Dhoni. Additionally, winners of each of the three themed contests will receive ₹50,000 each.

Entries will be evaluated by an expert jury based on originality, content quality, craftsmanship, and engagement. Registrations are now open, and creators are invited to showcase their creativity, and talent to win recognition and rewards.

For registration details visit the social media pages of Eurogrip:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tvseurogrip/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EurogripTyres/