Concord Control Systems Limited Wins Major Rs. 139.32 Crore Order from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems Limited (BSE: CNCRD), India’s leading manufacturer of embedded electronic systems and critical electronic solutions company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited, has secured a major order worth Rs. 139.32 Crores from Indian Railways for a locomotive wireless control system. Bolstered by strong support and unwavering commitment from Indian Railways, coupled with the accelerating monetisation of railway infrastructure modernisation, the company is well-positioned to outperform its initial targets. This achievement highlights the company’s rising prominence in the rail sector and its dedication to enhancing railway safety and efficiency.

The order involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of locomotive wireless control system, a critical technology for enhancing locomotive operations. Indian Railways awarded the contract to Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited, with execution expected within 18 months from the commencement date.

Nitin Jain, Joint Managing Director of Concord Control Systems Limited, “This landmark order for locomotive wireless control systems marks a transformative step in modernizing Indian Railways. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances safety, efficiency, and reliability in rail operations, aligning perfectly with the nation’s infrastructure vision. We are proud to contribute to India’s rail transformation and look forward to executing this project with excellence.”

This order strengthens Concord’s position in India’s railway modernisation efforts, aligning with national infrastructure goals. It highlights the company’s expertise in wireless control technologies, vital for safer and more efficient rail transport.