Choice and Zee Business bring flagship IPO knowledge series to Surat with “IPO Aapka Bharosa Choice Ka”

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Choice International Ltd., in association with Zee Business, organised an exclusive investor knowledge forum, “IPO Aapka, Bharosa Choice Ka – From Vision to Valuation | Mastering the IPO Path,” in Surat on December 14, 2025. The high-impact session was held at The Grand Bhagwati and was designed to demystify the IPO journey for growing businesses and informed investors.

The event featured insights from industry experts including:

Mr. Anil Singhvi , Managing Editor – Zee Business

, Managing Editor – Zee Business Mr. Kamal Poddar , Managing Director – Choice International Limited

, Managing Director – Choice International Limited Mr. Ratiraj Tibrewal, Director & CEO – Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

The panel discussed the entire lifecycle of an IPO — from crafting a company’s vision and strengthening internal governance to valuation strategies and preparing for a successful market listing. Attendees received valuable guidance on aligning business fundamentals with investor expectations, regulatory readiness and timing their listing strategically.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Kamal Poddar, Managing Director of Choice International Ltd., said: “Surat’s entrepreneurial spirit added immense value to this session. At Choice, we work towards helping promoters clearly understand how the IPO process works, what the opportunities are, what the challenges may be, and how to navigate both. It was great to see business leaders engage so deeply with the topic”

Sharing his views, Mr. Ratiraj Tibrewal, Director & CEO of Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd., said:

“This initiative helped us showcase real-world insights, practical frameworks, and key learnings from multiple IPO mandates. We are confident that the knowledge shared today will support many companies in becoming capital-market ready.”

The session concluded with an engaging Q&A and networking interactions. The event further reinforced Choice’s commitment to democratizing capital market knowledge and empowering entrepreneurs to scale their businesses through public listings.