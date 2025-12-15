Nasscom Foundation and Applied Materials India Collaborate to Bring Hands-On STEM Education to Karnataka Government Schools

Initiative brings hands-on STEM learning and digital access to students in seven schools, strengthening educational equity and empowering future innovators in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

In a strategic initiative aimed at advancing equitable education and fostering innovation, Nasscom Foundation, in collaboration with Applied Materials India Private Limited, has established seven state-of-the-art STEM labs in Government Schools across Malur, Kolar district. This initiative is part of Applied Materials’ commitment to anchoring purpose at the core of its business strategy—aligning technology leadership with meaningful impact in local communities. By strengthening digital access and experiential learning for students in classes 8 to 12, the collaboration empowers both students and educators with hands-on exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Teachers will receive specialized training in modern STEM pedagogy, lab management, and digital tools, ensuring lasting improvements in teaching quality and student outcomes.

Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation said, “In India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, technology skills are becoming a gateway to opportunity. Yet, students from underserved communities often lack access to quality STEM learning. Our collaboration with Applied Materials India brings STEM learning directly into government school classrooms, allowing students to learn through experimentation, creativity, and discovery. By strengthening both student learning and teacher capability, we are nurturing a generation of confident learners and expanding access to quality education and opportunities for youth to explore the world of technology.”

Through this initiative, the newly established STEM labs will enable students to explore physics concepts, engineering principles, innovation and design thinking, robotics, programming and mathematics in a practical and engaging way. Each lab has been equipped with robotics kits, DIY experiment kits, table-top models, science and mathematics tools, and other learning materials that help students connect theoretical lessons with real-world applications.

Speaking at the inauguration of the STEM Lab in GJC Girls school, Avi Avula, President, Applied Materials India said, “India’s next decade of innovation will be built on strong foundations in STEM. At Applied Materials, we strive to align technology leadership with meaningful community impact. By expanding equitable, hands‑on science and engineering and strengthening teacher capabilities, we are helping students especially in tier‑2 and 3 communities to see themselves as future chip designers, materials scientists and problem‑solvers. This is how we widen access, build confidence, and cultivate the talent India needs to invent—not just make—for India and the world.’’

Implementation of the labs follows a structured approach—starting with a thorough assessment of each school’s infrastructure, followed by installation of STEM equipment and furnishings. Teachers undergo extensive capacity-building sessions, and students participate in workshops focused on innovation and design thinking. The program also features continuous monitoring and on-ground support, backed by an online system that tracks lab activities, progress, and learning outcomes.

The initiative is designed to significantly increase student participation in STEM activities and build stronger awareness around STEM career pathways. It aims to boost teacher confidence in delivering STEM curriculum, improve problem-solving abilities among students, and enable them to showcase their creativity through tangible projects. With access to tools like robotics kits and emerging technologies, students will be encouraged to think critically, innovate freely, and develop solutions to real-world challenges.