Adani Foundation Inaugurates Women’s National Kabaddi Camp at Gangavaram to Empower Local Sporting Talent

Adani Foundation, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Kabaddi Association, inaugurated the 51st Junior Women’s National Kabaddi Championship Camp at Gangavaram as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The camp is designed to provide professional training and exposure to the best 14 players selected for the National team, including several promising athletes from Gangavaram – a region known for producing state and national-level Kabaddi talent.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by senior leadership from Adani Gangavaram Port Limited and Adani Foundation, along with village leaders, community representatives, and enthusiastic players. Their presence reaffirmed Adani Foundation’s strong commitment towards promoting sports, empowering local talent, and fostering community development.

All camp facilities and Kabaddi kits were provided under Adani Gangavaram Port’s CSR initiative, led by Adani Gangavaram port team. The initiative reflects Adani Foundation’s dedication to nurturing grassroots talent, encouraging women’s participation in sports, and building a culture of empowerment and inclusivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Management said that the Women’s National Kabaddi Camp is a platform to inspire confidence, discipline, and teamwork among young athletes. By supporting local talent and providing world-class facilities, Adani Foundation continues to strengthen its bond with the community and contribute to the holistic development of the region.