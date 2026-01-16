Roblox Requires Users Worldwide to Age-Check to Access Chat

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), an immersive gaming and creation platform, announced that starting today, users in India will be required to complete an age check to chat with others. With this change, Roblox becomes the first large online gaming platform to require age checks for users of all ages to access chat. This marks an important investment in user safety and enables age-appropriate communication and limits conversations between adults and minors.

Roblox began requiring the age check for chat access in December in Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, following its phased rollout announcement in November. To date, over 50% of daily active users in Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands have already completed the age check. Globally, tens of millions of users have already completed the age check, and Roblox anticipates many more to follow. The phased roll-out of the feature has begun in The United States of America, Australia, New Zealand, Netherland, Brazil, Korea, Japan, Indonesia and India.

“Our commitment to safety is rooted in delivering the highest level of protection for our users,”

said Matt Kaufman, Chief Safety Officer at Roblox. “By building proactive, age-based barriers, we can empower users to create and connect in ways that are both safe and appropriate.”

Taking a Privacy-Focused Approach to Age Checks

Age checks are private, fast, and secure, and completed through the Roblox app using the device’s camera in seconds. Images and videos completed through Facial Age Estimation are securely processed by our vendor, Persona, and deleted immediately after processing. Users age 13 and up can also choose to verify their age through ID verification. Age checks are totally optional; however, features like chat will not be accessible unless an age check is complete.

In cases that may need correcting, Roblox has customer support systems and appeal processes for users to report inaccuracies. For example, users who want to appeal their age check can verify their age using alternative methods, including ID verification or parental controls that allow parents to update their child’s age. Roblox does not stop once the age-check process is complete. Leveraging multiple signals, Roblox is constantly evaluating user behavior to determine if someone is significantly older or younger than expected. In these situations Roblox will soon begin asking users to repeat the age-check process.

Age Groups and Chat Access

Once users complete an age check, they are assigned to one of six age groups: under 9, 9–12, 13–15, 16–17, 18–20, and 21+. By default, users in each age group can chat with users in the groups directly above and below theirs (i.e., users 9-12 can chat with users in their own group, as well as those in the under 9 and 13-15 groups.)

To safeguard Roblox’s youngest users, chat is turned off by default for children under age 9, unless a parent provides consent after an age check.

Age groups shown are for Roblox chat. Age groups may vary by region and product.

Tools for Parents and Caregivers

Parents can gain more visibility into their child’s experience on Roblox with Roblox’s parental controls, which allow them to review their child’s age-check status, update a child’s birthday, and more. Additionally, parents can visit Roblox’s Safety Center, a dedicated resource for parents and caregivers that provides clear guides and tools to help them make informed decisions, set up parental controls, and support their child’s online experience.

Multilayered Approach to Safety

Requiring age checks for chat is a key step in Roblox’s broader approach to safety, which also includes strict communication rules for minors, proactive content moderation, and robust parental controls. This work will enable several upcoming enhancements, including requiring age checks

for creators to access Roblox Studio’s real-time collaboration features and systems to make it easier for children to chat with their parents and siblings in different age groups.