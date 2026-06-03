LTM Launches Managed Secure Service Edge (SSE) Solution with Cisco

Launching at Cisco Live 2026, this solution helps enterprises safely deploy generative AI, strengthen zero trust, and simplify access management

LTM the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, launches its new Managed Secure Service Edge (SSE) solution at Cisco Live 2026. Built directly upon Cisco Secure Access- Cisco’s dedicated SSE solution, this offering is designed for cloud-first and hybrid work environments. By combining the robust security of Cisco Secure Access with LTM’s AI-powered managed services, the solution secures access to applications and enables secure use of AI applications and models for the modern enterprise.

Cisco SSE brings networking and security together in a cloud-native, zero-trust framework, enabling identity- and context-aware access with consistent protection across users, devices, and locations. By unifying Zero Trust Network Access, Secure Web Gateway and Cloud Access Security Broker capabilities under centralized policy control, the solution simplifies security operations while delivering end‑to‑end visibility at enterprise scale.

In addition to Cisco SSE capabilities, LTM’s managed SSE offering combines deep cybersecurity domain expertise with AI-led managed services, ensuring seamless transformation and robust operations. Backed by 4,000+ security professionals and nine Cyber Defense Resiliency Centers, LTM delivers 24×7 AI‑driven threat detection and optimization.

“Modern enterprises need AI-powered security that adapts to how people work today, anywhere, on any device, at any time. Our partnership with Cisco delivers a unified, cloud-native SSE solution that simplifies protection, improves visibility, and empowers organizations to operate securely at scale,” said Chandan Pani, Chief Information Security Officer, LTM.

“By combining Cisco’s world-class innovation with LTM’s deep technical expertise, we are making enterprise-grade security more accessible for today’s organizations. LTM’s managed SSE solution balances business agility with a seamless user experience. Cisco’s security portfolio—including Secure Access—has been purpose-built to be consumed as a service, enabling organizations to adopt and scale modern security with greater simplicity and speed,” said Raj Chopra, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco Security.