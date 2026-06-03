Borosil Unveils Dura Mixer Grinder in Lucknow, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Indian Households

Borosil, India’s most trusted consumer brand, reinforced its growing presence in the home and kitchen appliances category with the unveiling of the Dura Mixer Grinder at an exclusive event in Lucknow. Hosted in partnership with Midland Microfin, the event brought together key channel partners, distributors, and industry stakeholders from across the region, providing a platform to showcase the brand’s latest innovation and strengthen engagement with its trade network.

The launch was graced by Mr. Amardeep Singh Samra, Managing Director, Midland Microfin; Mr. Amitesh Kumar, President, Midland Microfin; and Mr. Satish Kanojiya, MFI Head, Borosil, who jointly unveiled the Dura Mixer Grinder and highlighted Borosil’s continued focus on delivering innovative, reliable, and consumer-centric kitchen solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Indian households.

Borosil was honoured with the “Promising Brand of the Year” award, based on a live audience vote, reflecting the growing resonance of the brand and the trust it has built among consumers and industry stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Satish Kanojiya, MFI Head, Borosil, said, “This recognition is a strong endorsement of the trust and confidence that consumers have placed in Borosil over the years. At Borosil, our commitment has always been to deliver high-quality products that enhance everyday living while consistently meeting evolving consumer needs. The Dura Mixer Grinder reflects this commitment, combining performance, durability, and convenience to address the requirements of modern Indian kitchens.”

The Dura Mixer Grinder is designed to meet the everyday grinding and blending needs of modern Indian kitchens. Featuring a powerful motor, durable stainless-steel jars, and thoughtfully designed user-friendly features, it offers an ideal blend of performance, convenience, and durability, enabling faster and more efficient food preparation.

The event concluded with an engaging interaction with channel partners and distributors, providing an opportunity to showcase the product’s capabilities while reaffirming Borosil’s commitment to strengthening its market presence and delivering high-quality kitchen solutions to consumers across India.

Borosil has been a household name in India, synonymous with quality, durability, and reliability. While the brand first earned consumer trust through its iconic glassware, it has successfully expanded across multiple categories, including cookware, hydration, storage solutions, and kitchen appliances.