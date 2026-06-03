Service delegation gos to Kazakhstan to enhance financial and trade cooperation

A service delegation led by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR),John Leeand arranged by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), started its check out to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on 1 June. Throughout the see, an overall of 43 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and statements were signed, covering locations consisting of trade and commerce, financial investment, monetary services, innovation, air travel, and green financing. These contracts even more enhanced trade, financial and commercial cooperation amongst Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and Kazakhstan, totally leveraging Hong Kong’s special function as the nation’s two-way services platform and supporting business in tapping chances in Central Asia.

The delegation will conclude its Kazakhstan check out tomorrow and leave for Uzbekistan to even more check out service and trade cooperation amongst Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and Central Asian nations under the Belt and Road Initiative.

To promote organization partnership, the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC collectively hosted an organization luncheon today, drawing in more than 300 magnate and senior authorities.

John Leethe Chief Executive of the HKSAR, stated at the luncheon: “Kazakhstan has, for centuries, linked Eastern and Western civilisations, functioning as a bridge of commerce, culture and ingenious concepts. That tradition continues today. From the port of Khorgos to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Kazakhstan is now a company and logistics center connecting China, our nation, and Europe. Rich in oil and mineral resources, and quickly establishing and diversifying, Kazakhstan is a local financial powerhouse. Hong Kong, an essential gamer in the Belt and Road Initiative, eagerly anticipates dealing with Kazakhstan in producing shared chances.”

Prof Frederick MaChairman of the HKTDC, stated: “Kazakhstan is the biggest economy in Central Asia, representing 53% of the area’s GDP in 2025. Under its Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, the nation is actively promoting financial diversity, with the objective of turning into one of the world’s leading 30 most established economies by 2050, showing strong development capacity. This go to has actually improved regional business’ understanding of Hong Kong’s benefits as a superconnector and incredibly value-adder. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, our company believe significant cooperation chances will emerge throughout different sectors, consisting of logistics facilities, green financing, digital economy, farming updating and food processing. The design of Mainland business going worldwide with Hong Kong while leveraging the HKTDC platform will produce brand-new chances for partnership with Central Asia.”

Following previous check outs to Qatar and Kuwait in 2015, this delegation as soon as again combines the strengths of Hong Kong and Mainland business. The delegation consists of 70 magnate from Hong Kong and business agents from 17 provinces and towns throughout the Chinese Mainland, covering a large spectrum of sectors, consisting of monetary and expert services, logistics and transport, development and innovation, trade, green markets, energy and mining, biopharmaceuticals, the vehicle market along with the media. For the very first time, agents from journalism associations, consisting of The Newspaper Society of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong News Executives’ Association, have actually signed up with the delegation, in line with the Policy Address’s effort to allow regional media to establish their abroad network and inform the Hong Kong story.

Throughout their remain in Kazakhstan, the delegation consulted with senior agents from federal government bodies, chambers of commerce and significant corporations, consisting of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘Atameken’, ‘Baiterek’ National Investment Holding, Halyk Bank and Samruk-Kazyna. They exchanged views on enhancing bilateral trade ties and commercial partnership and checked out chances to take advantage of Hong Kong as a platform for more comprehensive local cooperation.

The delegation likewise went to Astana Hub and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to acquire insights into the current advancements in development and innovation in addition to monetary services in Kazakhstan.

According to offered information, Kazakhstan’s GDP is forecasted to grow by 4.6% in 2026, reaching around US$ 360.5 billion, to preserve its position as the biggest economy in Central Asia and amongst the world’s leading 50 economies. Uzbekistan’s GDP is anticipated to grow by 6.5% in 2026, reaching around US$ 181.5 billion, with its GDP in United States dollar terms having actually doubled in between 2017 and 2025. In general, the IMF projections GDP development for Central Asia and the Caucasus at 6.2% in 2025 and 4.8% in 2026, greater than the international average of 3.1%.

Throughout its Kazakhstan see, the delegation helped with 43 MoUs and statements, consisting of:

1. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Atameken”

2. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)

3. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Satbayev University

4. Airport Authority and Almaty International Airport

5. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Atameken”

6. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and Commex HK Link Digital Trading Company Limited and Eurasian Trading System Export” International Commodity Exchange (ETSE)

7. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and JINGSH CONSULTING LLP

8. Chinese Manufacturers Association and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Atameken”

9. Cyberport and Astana Hub

10. Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development in Kazakhstan

11. Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and Astana International Exchange (AIX)

12. Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)

13. Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks and Astana Hub

14. Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Ltd. and Astana Hub

15. The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Atameken”

16. Law Society of Hong Kong and National Bar Association of Kazakhstan

17. BOCHK and Bank of China Kazakhstan and Baiterek

18. BOCHK and Bank of China Kazakhstan and Samruk Kazyna

19. Bosera International Asset Management Limited and JSC “Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan”

20. Cathay Pacific and Almaty International Airport and Almaty City Government (Tourism Development)

21. China International Capital Corporation Limited and Freedom Holdings

22. China International Capital Corporation Limited and Samruk Kazyna

23. China International Capital Corporation Limited and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)

24. China International Capital Corporation Limited and Air Astana

25. Deloitte and Universal Energy Co., Ltd.

26. Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Dasco Capital Ltd.

27. Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Astana International Financial Centre(AIFC)

28. Goldford Group and Gas Energy Solution LLP

29. Hong Kong News executives’ Association and The Newspaper Society of Hong Kong and Khabar Agency JSC

30. Jardine Matheson and KIDF

31. Jiaxin International Resources Investment Limited and Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

32. Koln 3D Technology (Medical) Limited and Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology

33. PCCW and Kazakhtelecom

34. PCCW and Khabar Agency JSC

35. SCMP and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)

36. SCMP and GOBI PARTNERS and Astana Hub and Khan Tengri Innovation Hub

37.Soy-Sky FarmTech Company Limited (Hong Kong) and JSC NC Food Contract Corporation of Kazakhstan

38. Requirement Chartered Bank and Development Bank of Kazakhstan

39. Templewater and Freedom Holdings

40. The Standard and Freedom Horizons

41. Requirement Chartered Bank and Hangzhou CIEC Group Co., Ltd.

42. Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Gold Astrum LLC

43. Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Jiangsu Solicitude Medical Technology (Group) Limited and Samruk-Kazyna Invest LLP

In addition, throughout the Central Asia go to, non-delegation members likewise signed a variety of MoUs in scholastic, cultural or other partnership locations:

1.A-Grade Energy Ltd and Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan

2.A-Grade Energy Ltd and Freedom Holdings

3. China Mobile International Limited and Qazpost-YTO

4. HKT and Education University of Hong Kong

5. City University of Hong Kong and JSC “Center for International Programs under the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan

6. City University of Hong Kong and Satbayev University

7. Education University of Hong Kong and Nazarbayev University

8. Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Nazarbayev University

9. Thei and BILIM-INNOVATION International Social Foundation

10. Thei and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University

Image download:https://bit.ly/49zcFUn

Throughout its see to Kazakhstan, the delegation helped with 43 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and statements To promote service cooperation, the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC collectively hosted a service luncheon, bring in more than 300 regional magnate and senior authorities.John Leethe Chief Executive of the HKSAR, stated at the luncheon: “Kazakhstan has, for centuries, linked Eastern and Western civilisations, working as a bridge of commerce, culture and ingenious concepts. That tradition continues today. From the port of Khorgos to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Kazakhstan is now a company and logistics center connecting China, our nation, and Europe. Rich in oil and mineral resources, and quickly establishing and diversifying, Kazakhstan is a local financial powerhouse. Hong Kong, a critical gamer in the Belt and Road Initiative, anticipates dealing with Kazakhstan in developing shared chances.” Prof Frederick MaChairman of the HKTDC, stated at the luncheon: “Kazakhstan is the biggest economy in Central Asia, representing 53% of the area’s GDP in 2025. Under its Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, the nation is actively promoting financial diversity, with the objective of turning into one of the world’s leading 30 most established economies by 2050, showing strong development capacity. This see has actually improved regional business’ understanding of Hong Kong’s benefits as a superconnector and extremely value-adder. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, our company believe considerable cooperation chances will emerge throughout numerous sectors, consisting of logistics facilities, green financing, digital economy, farming updating and food processing. The design of Mainland business going international with Hong Kong while leveraging the HKTDC platform will produce brand-new chances for cooperation with Central Asia.” The delegation checked out Astana Hub to acquire insights into the current advancements in the development and innovation sector



Media queries

HKTDC’s Communications & & Public Affairs Department:

Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.org

Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces internationally, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way international financial investment and company center. The HKTDC arranges global exhibits, conferences and company objectives to produce organization chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and worldwide markets. The HKTDC likewise supplies updated market insights and item details through research study reports and digital news channels. For more details, please check out: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



Subject: Press release summary