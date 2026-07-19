IMA Maharashtra calls a strike on Monday, versus attack on health care employees at regional medical facility

The IMA required instant and unbiased legal action versus all the implicated associated with the attack at Dombivli Shastrinagar Municipal Hospital|Picture Credit: champc

The Indian Medical Association (IMA– Maharashtra) has actually required a day-long “withdrawal of regular health care services” on Monday (July 20th), objecting the attack on physicians at a Dombivli local healthcare facility.

Pointing out the attack on physicians, nurses, and health care employees at Dombivili’s Shastrinagar Municipal Hospital, the state arm of the IMA stated, “violence versus health care experts while they are releasing their responsibilities is not simply an attack on people however an attack on the whole health care system.”

All regular health care services throughout the state will be withdrawn for 24 hours, from 6.00 am on Monday, to 6.00 am on Tuesday, the medical professionals stated. And throughout the demonstration, all regular OPD services will stay closed. “Elective surgical treatments and regular medical services will be suspended. Emergency situation services, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), maternity services, and all life-saving treatments will continue continuous,” they included.

This demonstration will be supported by medical professionals from allopathy, ayurveda, homeopathy, and all other systems of medication, in addition to different medical associations, nursing associations, paramedical personnel, health care employees, and a number of companies connected with the health care sector, the IMA stated.

“This choice is not versus the typical clients. It is focused on making health care services in the state devoid of violence, guaranteeing justice for the victims of violence, and protecting a safe, dignified, and courageous workplace for physicians, nurses, paramedical personnel, and all health care employees. Safe health care employees indicate safe client care,” it stated.

The IMA required instant and objective legal action versus all the implicated associated with the attack at Dombivli Shastrinagar Municipal Hospital. “Any effort to offer political assistance, disturbance, or defense to the implicated should be stopped instantly. The participation of individuals holding political workplace in such harsh attacks weakens democratic worths, the guideline of law, and public self-confidence in the justice system,” the physicians body stated, contacting the Government to make sure no political disturbance in this case.

They likewise required modifications to the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2010. “The shortages in the Act ought to be dealt with to make it more efficient, preventive, and strict. In specific, arrangements need to consist of necessary registration of FIRs, making severe attacks and offenses including using weapons cognizable and non-bailable, conclusion of examinations within 30– 60 days, disposal of cases through fast-track courts, and efficient arrangements for settlement and healing of damages.”

Released on July 17, 2026