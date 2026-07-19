‘Security hole’ behind battle of Supreme Leader’s home still exists: Iran FM Araghchi

Tehran [Iran]July 19 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has actually declared that the battle of the previous Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s house was performed through a “security hole” that still exists, declaring that the breach allowed the United States and Israel to acquire details and impact decision-making throughout the dispute.

Including in the documentary, ‘War Adventure 2’, Araghchi stated, “The bombing of the residence took place through a security hole, and this security hole still exists. This security hole also has an impact on the direction of decision-making.”

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He stated the United States and Israel knew conferences including Iran’s senior management.

“In my opinion, the important issue is that the enemy knew about these meetings, and the reason for that is probably the security hole that may still exist and that the security forces are looking for. I believe that this security hole is not only active in infiltrating and obtaining information, but also in directing decisions and directing our psychological space,” the Iranian Foreign Minister stated.

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Araghchi stated the “attackers” understood the previous Supreme Leader’s day-to-day regimen and targeted the location appropriately.

“I believe that they knew that the gentleman was in his office every morning and that the target was within reach. The enemies realised that the commanders’ meeting was being held near him, and for this reason, they chose that moment to attack,” he stated.

Turning down criticism that settlements with the United States had actually caused the dispute, Araghchi stated the war was started by the opposite after diplomacy stopped working to produce the result it desired.

“It was not my command. The start of the war was a decision by the other side, and we wanted to take the command in a direction other than war. It is not true to think that negotiations caused the war; negotiations were not my personal decision at all, but a collective decision,” he stated.

He stated Iran’s rejection to alter its working out position triggered military action. “The other side tried diplomacy and emphasised zero enrichment from the beginning. We resisted in this regard, and when they saw that they could not achieve their desire through negotiations, they started a war. Therefore, our insistence on our positions in negotiations caused the other side to try war, which failed,” he stated.

On calls to continue the battling, Araghchi stated the choice to end the dispute was taken jointly. “The Supreme National Security Council made this decision, and the Supreme National Security Council’s approvals are also clear as to when they will be implemented,” he stated.

Araghchi likewise stated a local leader had actually cautioned him before the dispute that Iran’s management was being targeted. “One of the regional leaders happily told me that war was certain and asked us not to respond because they were targeting the leadership. I said that any point in Iran that is attacked will be met with a reciprocal response,” he stated.

He included that the United States thought removing Iran’s management would cause the collapse of the system.

“Later, the US told the countries in the region to endure for a month, the war will end, and after that, the issue will end forever. The experience of Venezuela had given the US the wrong analysis that if the leadership is eliminated, the system will collapse. Now our friendly countries say that they had warned them that Iran is different. Although we did not neglect the military aspect in the 40-day war, we neglected to protect political officials,” he stated.

Araghchi stated he and his associates stayed at the Foreign Ministry throughout the dispute. “During the 40-day war, my deputies, colleagues, and I did not leave the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building. There was no safe place,” he stated.

He stated he continued utilizing his cellphone to interact with foreign ministers, Iranian embassies and other authorities regardless of the security threats.

“I had to make all my calls to foreign ministers, interviews, calls to our own embassies. The only thing that somewhat lowered the risk factor was that we spent hours during the day driving around the city,” he stated.

Araghchi likewise stated he went to conferences in underground centers however did not stay there. “I went to the tunnel once or twice for meetings, but I didn’t stay in the tunnel. There are a lot of tunnels. There are also a number of fortified buildings, but since there may be another war, let’s keep these for that time,” he stated.