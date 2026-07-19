FIFA chief’s jet flies enough to circles equator two times

This year’s World Cup includes an unmatched 104 matches after FIFA broadened the competitors to consist of 48 groups. By the competition’s end, Gianni Infantino will have participated in almost half of them. To do so, the FIFA president has actually flown about 57,700 miles in between the 3 host nations– Canada, Mexico and the United States– on a high-end Gulfstream G650ER run by Qatar Airways that FIFA pays to utilize, according to a Bloomberg estimation of the quickest range in between airports based upon numbers from JetSpy, an air travel information supplier. That’s comparable to taking 23 flights in between Los Angeles and New York, or lapping Earth’s equator two times. Bloomberg

Matched and surrounded by football authorities, Infantino has actually been such a common sight at this year’s competition that a person online joke declaring he existed at 2 synchronised video games went viral. Infantino didn’t flex the guidelines of area and time to go to 2 video games at the same time, however he did go to 2 video games used the exact same day in various cities– often in various nations– on 13 events.

His presence is particularly significant due to the unmatched scope of this year’s competition. In 2022, Infantino made a point of going to all 64 matches kept in Qatar– a nation smaller sized than Connecticut. Not just does this year’s competition have 40 more matches, however it’s likewise the very first in FIFA’s century-long history to be hosted by 3 nations.

Check out FIFA World Cup 2026: Infantino’s bigger gamble settles with punters

FIFA will think about extending the next competition even further to consist of 64 groups, Infantino informed Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport. The 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

Infantino’s longest travel day was June 26, when his jet flew more than 5,500 miles. After viewing Ivory Coast beat Curaçao in Philadelphia the eve and investing the night in Miami, he flew to Dallas, where he quickly went to Jordan’s group. An hour and a half later on, he jetted off to Seattle to capture the match in between Egypt and Iran. After the video game, he flew back to Miami for the night, where he viewed Colombia and Portugal the next day.

The 56-year-old FIFA president will have seen 6 video games in Miami– more than any other place– following Saturday’s third-place match in between France and England. He transferred to the South Florida city 2 years ago ahead of the competition.

A FIFA representative decreased to discuss Infantino’s World Cup travel plan.

Scattered Boos

The World Cup triggered a spike in need for personal jet charters this summer season as rich soccer lovers constructed multi-city travel schedules, stated Barry Shevlin, president of personal air travel business FlyUSA. It would take the typical personal jet consumer at least a year to take a trip anywhere near 57,700 miles, he stated.

If you bill it, they will come: FIFA 2026 wins fight for fans’ wallets in costly World Cup

Infantino’s World Cup schedule might cost more than $350,000 in jet fuel alone and produce over 700 lots of CO2 emissions, Shevlin stated. That’s approximately equivalent to the yearly carbon footprint of 40 typical Americans.