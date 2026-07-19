Philippine Airlines’ Flash Sale Offers Up to 40% Off Base Fares Until July 17 Only

MANILA, July 17, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Philippine Airlines (PAL) is providing tourists throughout Greater China as much as 40% off base fares on choose paths through its 3-Day Flash Sale, readily available solely from July 15 to 17, 2026. Legitimate for travel from August 1, 2026 onwards, the sale provides tourists simply 3 days to protect cost savings on future vacations, cultural gets away, beach trips, and island-hopping experiences. Guests can make the most of unique fares and protect their favored travel dates ahead of the hectic vacation duration.

Boracay

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Cebu

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Palawan

Through PAL’s comprehensive network, tourists from Hong Kong, Taipei, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen, and Jinjiang can easily access locations throughout the Philippines, making it much easier than ever to experience the nation’s dynamic culture, picturesque landscapes, and distinguished Filipino hospitality. Whether it’s a newbie check out or a return journey, the Philippines provides an abundant mix of experiences, from historical landmarks and dynamic cities to vibrant celebrations, regional cooking favorites, and world-famous island gets away. Familiar yet clearly Filipino, the nation welcomes tourists to find something brand-new with every go to.

Beyond Manila, tourists can check out the heritage websites of Northern Luzon, experience Cebu’s abundant history and vibrant food scene, immerse themselves in regional customs throughout the Visayas and Mindanao, or loosen up in world-renowned locations such as Boracay and Palawan. For those seeking to endeavor even more, PAL’s Manila center uses hassle-free onward connections to significant locations throughout Asia, Australia, and North America, consisting of Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Toronto, offering tourists a lot more alternatives for their next worldwide vacation.

As the Philippines’ flag provider, Philippine Airlines uses tourists a full-service travel experience, with generous inspected luggage allowance on qualified fares, inflight meals, and wholehearted Filipino service, enabling visitors to delight in higher convenience and benefit throughout their journey.

With reservations offered from July 15 to 17 just, tourists are motivated to prepare ahead for upcoming vacations, household reunions, and festive-season journeys. The promo likewise offers a chance to check out PAL’s comprehensive network, with practical connections from Manila to locations throughout Asia, Australia, and North America.

Tourists can reserve through the PAL site at www.philippineairlines.com, the PAL mobile app, the PAL hotline at (+632) 8855 8888, PAL Ticket Offices, or certified travel representatives. For additional information, go to:

China: https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleChina

Taiwan: https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleTaiwan

Hong Kong: https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleHK



Subject: Press release summary