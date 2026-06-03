Welspun One Crosses 6 Mn Sq. Ft., Eyes 10 Mn Sq. Ft. in New Leases Over Three Years; Bets Big on India’s Supply Chain Boom      Record FY26 leasing of 2.5 Mn Sq. Ft. anchored by Amazon, 3PLs and manufacturers; FTWZ at Nhava Sheva to be India’s largest; multi-city pipeline exceeds 13 Mn Sq. Ft.

In one of the most ambitious capacity bets in India’s industrial real estate sector, Welspun One has announced plans to lease over 10 million sq. ft. over the next three years, nearly double its current operational footprint, as the company positions itself at the centre of India’s accelerating supply chain infrastructure build-out.

The announcement comes off the back of the company’s strongest-ever leasing year. In FY 2025–26, Welspun One executed leases and letters of intent totalling over 2.5 million sq. ft., driven by surging demand from third-party logistics (3PL) operators, manufacturers and e-commerce players. Signed deals include a 5.9 lakh sq. ft. single-box facility for Amazon India, a 20-metre-high warehouse for AAJ Supply Chain, and a controlled-environment facility of over 2 lakh sq. ft. built to the precise specifications of a leading medical equipment manufacturer – a signal of how the sector is moving well beyond commodity storage.

Commenting on the performance, Neeraj Balani, Chief Customer Officer, Welspun One, said, “As occupiers consolidate towards developers who offer execution reliability and integrated solutions, we are well positioned to capture this demand across logistics, in-city distribution and port-led infrastructure,” said Neeraj Balani, Chief Customer Officer, Welspun One. “Our performance reflects the strength of our platform and our ability to deliver at scale – backed by a strong focus on quality, operational agility and transparency.”

As part of its next growth phase, Welspun One is also expanding beyond large-format warehousing into adjacent segments including in-city distribution, retail and commercial infrastructure. Key projects under construction are India’s largest FTWZ development at Nhava Sheva with over 4.5 M Sqft of space, over half a million of multi format asset in Thane for premium retail, commercial and distribution centre, 1.2M sqft logistics park in Chakan, Pune, 1.2M sqft Logistics and Industrial park in Hoskote, Bangalore and 1.2M sqft logistics and Industrial park in Chennai and over 1.5M sqft logistics and Industrial park in Cuttak, and over half a million sqft in Tauru and Haily Mandi in NCR. The platform is supported by ongoing construction and capital deployment, with total delivery of additional 3.5M sqft in next 4 quarters across its assets.

Looking ahead, Welspun One expects demand for institutional-grade infrastructure to remain strong, particularly across manufacturing, logistics and urban distribution. The company will continue focusing on integrated, future-ready developments aligned with evolving supply chain and consumption trends in India.