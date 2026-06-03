Acer Climbs to No. 2 Position with Strong Performance in India in Traditional PC Market for Q1 2026 with 21.3% Market Share

Acer India has achieved a significant milestone by securing the No. 2 position in India’s overall PC shipments market for Q1 2026, according to the latest IDC India Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker Q1 2026. Acer recorded a strong 21.3% market share, reflecting the brand’s sustained growth and increasing consumer trust across categories.

The company delivered an impressive performance across multiple categories, further strengthening its position in the Indian PC market. In the education segment, Desktop, Notebook & Workstations, Acer ranked No. 1 with a 62.1% market share, while in the government segment, Acer secured the No. 1 position with a 37.1% market share in Desktop, Notebook & Workstations. The company also emerged as a leader in commercial desktop deployment, securing the No. 1 position in the education desktop segment with a dominant 56.99% market share, along with the No. 1 position in government desktops with a 40.85% market share.

Acer also witnessed exceptional growth in the notebook category. In education notebooks, the company secured the No. 1 position with a commanding 63.7% market share, driven by large-scale deployments and increasing digital adoption across educational institutions. In the government notebook segment, Acer ranked No. 2 with a 33.63% market share, highlighting the company’s growing presence in public sector and institutional projects.

Speaking on the achievement, Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India, said, “Securing the No. 2 position in the Indian PC market is a proud milestone for Acer India and reflects the trust our customers and partners continue to place in us. This achievement is the result of our relentless focus on innovation, customer experience, and expanding access to technology across the country. As India continues to accelerate its digital transformation journey, we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions across consumer, gaming, commercial, and AI-powered PC categories. We thank our channel partners, customers, and teams for their continued support and confidence in the Acer brand.”

Over the past year, Acer has continued to strengthen its brand presence through strategic product launches, omnichannel expansion, and investments in next-generation technologies, including AI-focused computing solutions. The company remains committed to driving innovation and making advanced technology more accessible to users across India.

With this milestone, Acer India further strengthens its position as one of the leading PC brands in the country and remains focused on sustaining growth momentum in the quarters ahead.