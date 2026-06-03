Moondram Kan Teaser: Kalaiyarasan, Santhosh Pratap, Vidaarth and Thrigun are suspects in a murder

Pictures from the teaser of Moondram Kan Upgraded on : 03 Jun 2026, 3:40 am With simply 2 weeks to opt for the release of Moondram Kanstarring Kalaiyarasan, Santhosh Pratap and Vidaarth in the lead, the makers have actually launched the teaser of the movie which means an extreme murder secret. Helmed by Sago Ganesan, the movie was initially revealed back in June 2023 and has actually been dealing with considerable hold-ups ever since. The almost one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser reveals glances of the characters played by Kalaiyarasan, Santhosh Pratap, Vidaarth and Thrigun who are operating in a factory under the management of John Vijay’s character. When he gets killed inexplicably, accusations fall on these 4 characters. The movie is set to focus on the secret behind who devoted the criminal offense and how he gets captured.

Apart from the above discussed stars,Moondram Kanhas an ensemble cast consisting of Teju Ashwini , Athulya Chandra, Shwetha Dorathy, andSundara Travels-popularity Radha.

With NS Uthayakumar cranking the video camera, R Ramar is dealing with the edit while RS Rajprathap is the music author. Trending Entertainment and White Horse Studios are backingMoondram Kan

Moondram Kan is set for release in theatres on June 12.