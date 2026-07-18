Om Birla enables different seating for rebel TMC MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday accepted the demand of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs for different seating in the Lok Sabha, marking the very first official parliamentary acknowledgment of the group’s break from the Mamata Banerjee-led celebration amidst an intensifying internal rift.

The choice follows the dissident MPs, led by veteran parliamentarian Sudip Bandyopadhyay, looked for different seating plans following their exit from the TMC and their transfer to the freshly formed National Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Check out: Om Birla clears merger of 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with Shinde-led SenaThe 20 MPs had actually previously notified the Speaker that they had actually signed up with the NCPI and asked for acknowledgment as a different parliamentary group.

While their plea for official acknowledgment as an independent celebration in the Lok Sabha was under factor to consider, the Speaker has actually now authorized their need to be seated independently in your home.

Breakaway group looks for different identity

The split in the TMC emerged ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament after Sudip Bandyopadhyay and 19 other Lok Sabha MPs broke ranks with the celebration and signed up with the NCPI.

The advancement triggered Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to welcome the group independently to the popular all-party conference before the session.

In his interaction to Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Rijiju acknowledged that the MPs had actually looked for acknowledgment from the Lok Sabha Speaker after signing up with the NCPI and welcomed them to take part in conversations on the federal government’s legal program. Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has actually been chosen as the NCPI’s Chief Whip, was likewise welcomed to go to the conference.

TMC’s internal chaos deepens

The different seating plan comes versus the background of an expanding organisational crisis within the Trinamool Congress.

The defection of 20 Lok Sabha MPs to the NCPI, 3 TMC Rajya Sabha members have actually likewise resigned from the celebration and signed up with the BJP, dealing another blow to the celebration’s parliamentary strength.

The Monsoon Session, set up to range from July 20 to August 13, is anticipated to witness sharp political exchanges, with the Opposition preparing to raise a number of controversial concerns.

The official separation of the rebel TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha is most likely to additional improve the Opposition’s parliamentary characteristics throughout the session.