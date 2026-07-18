23.5 C
London
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Pak extends airspace restriction for Indian airplane

Pak extends airspace restriction for Indian airplane

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
51

Karachi, Pakistan on Saturday extended the closure of its airspace to Indian airplane up until August 24, according to the nation’s airports authority.

The restriction uses to Indian-registered, run, owned, and rented airplane, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) provided by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Constraint on making use of Pakistani airspace by Indian military and civilian airplane stays in force, it stated.

India has actually kept a mutual airspace restriction on all Pakistani-registered airplane, airline companies, and military flights as part of procedures taken versus Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam horror attack that eliminated 26 individuals in 2015.

Both nations closed their particular airspace to each other’s airline companies in 2015 due to stress after the Pahalgam attack.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Om Birla enables different seating for rebel TMC MPs

Business 0
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday accepted...

National Film Awards : Check complete winners list

Business 0
The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were...

Heartstopper Forever Review: A fitting goodbye, even if not a best one

Books 0
Upgraded on: 18 Jul 2026, 10:09 amHeartstopper Forever(2.5/ 5)Heartstopper...

Popular

Om Birla enables different seating for rebel TMC MPs

Business 0
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday accepted...

National Film Awards : Check complete winners list

Business 0
The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were...

Heartstopper Forever Review: A fitting goodbye, even if not a best one

Books 0
Upgraded on: 18 Jul 2026, 10:09 amHeartstopper Forever(2.5/ 5)Heartstopper...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here