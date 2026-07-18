Pak extends airspace restriction for Indian airplane

Karachi, Pakistan on Saturday extended the closure of its airspace to Indian airplane up until August 24, according to the nation’s airports authority.

The restriction uses to Indian-registered, run, owned, and rented airplane, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) provided by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Constraint on making use of Pakistani airspace by Indian military and civilian airplane stays in force, it stated.

India has actually kept a mutual airspace restriction on all Pakistani-registered airplane, airline companies, and military flights as part of procedures taken versus Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam horror attack that eliminated 26 individuals in 2015.

Both nations closed their particular airspace to each other’s airline companies in 2015 due to stress after the Pahalgam attack.

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