Hong Kong – SITI goes to 2026 World AI Conference and High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai (with images)

SITI goes to 2026 World AI Conference and High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, went to the 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC 2026) and High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai today (July 17), and talked at the Seminar on Fostering Economic Innovation and Global Collaboration through AI.

President Xi Jinping went to the opening event of the WAIC 2026 and High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance in the early morning and provided a keynote speech, stating that the world has actually gone into an unmatched duration of active development on AI innovations. All nations must take a people-centered technique and establish AI for the favorable and for excellent which AI is a crucial chauffeur for shared success and typical security. Teacher Sun likewise participated in the opening event.

The nation connects excellent value to AI advancement, and the National 15th Five-Year Plan plainly mentions the requirement to “deepen the construction of the Digital China Initiative and enhance the level of digital and intelligent development”With the nation’s preparation and assistance, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government is accelerating its efforts to construct Hong Kong into a global development and innovation (I&T) centre in complete swing, building a thorough, trustworthy, worldwide and sustainable AI environment, in addition to proactively incorporating into the nationwide “AI+” effort.

In the afternoon, Professor Sun participated in the Seminar on Fostering Economic Innovation and Global Collaboration through AI arranged by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. In his opening speech, he stated that the HKSAR Government has raised AI to a core market for Hong Kong and developed the concept of “industries for AI and AI for industries”Leveraging the robust research study and advancement (R&D) abilities of Hong Kong’s universities, Hong Kong is presently constructing a worldwide competitive I&T environment with “three major I&T parks and five key R&D institutions” as the foundation. The 3 significant parks have actually collected over a thousand AI-related business and start-ups, forming a dynamic cluster. The Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence Research Institute is quickly to be introduced, and 16 labs focusing on AI and robotics under the InnoHK platform have actually brought together almost 1 200 leading international R&D skills to drive research study advancements and international I&T partnership.

Teacher Sun stated that Hong Kong’s general computing power has actually presently reached 5 000 PFLOPS. The building of the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster is at complete speed, which is anticipated to offer 180 000 PFLOPS of calculating power upon conclusion, comparable to 36 times Hong Kong’s present computing power. The Cluster, together with the Hong Kong Park in the Loop and the San Tin Technopole, makes up the brand-new advancement pattern of “I&T in the north” to take chances and space for AI R&D, industrialisation and cross-boundary cooperation. It will likewise attain extremely effective complementarity with the commercial chains and calculating clusters of numerous provinces and towns in the Mainland, thus promoting Hong Kong to end up being a sophisticated information and calculating center in the area, and contributing Hong Kong’s power to the advancement of Digital China.

Teacher Sun explained that the HKSAR Government is promoting AI advancement on all fronts, from policy governance to money allotment, including that the Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy has actually been developed to develop methods for AI-driven commercial change. The Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund will be released within this year to direct market capital to buy emerging and future markets consisting of AI, digitalisation, and updating and change. The HKSAR Government will continue to promote the safe and organized cross-boundary circulation of information in a practical and robust way, and develop an AI governance structure to strike a balance amongst development, application, and obligation, guaranteeing its safe and trusted advancement.

Later On, Professor Sun went to the Hong Kong Pavilion at the WAIC 2026. The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, the Cyberport and the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park arranged an overall of 18 Hong Kong start-ups concentrating on locations consisting of wise city and facilities, robotics and automation to take part in the exhibit. The Hong Kong Productivity Council has actually likewise established a thematic exhibit location. Teacher Sun met the taking part business to comprehend the most recent advancement results of the market.

Teacher Sun likewise consulted with Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government Mr Zhu Min. He specified that the HKSAR Government has actually been proactively lining up with the 15th Five-Year Plan and is pushing ahead to develop Hong Kong’s very first Five-Year Plan, in which I&T will be a crucial section. As I&T is a core advancement location for both Shanghai and Hong Kong, both federal governments are increase assistance throughout several measurements such as policy, resources and markets. He anticipated that I&T co-operation in between the 2 locations can be more reinforced in the future.

Teacher Sun will conclude the task see and go back to Hong Kong in the afternoon tomorrow (July 18).