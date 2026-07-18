Declaration of HKSAR Government on choice of the United States in not restoring nationwide emergency situation connecting to Hong Kong ******************************************************************************************

A representative for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government stated today (July 17), the choice of the United States (United States) in not restoring the nationwide emergency situation connecting to Hong Kong marks an essential action taken by the United States side in executing the agreement reached throughout financial and trade assessment in between China and the United States. Protecting Hong Kong’s success and stability serves the typical interests of China and the United States, and likewise lines up with the basic expectation of the global neighborhood. The HKSAR Government notes this favorable shift in the United States policy on Hong Kong. It considers the United States side to regard China’s sovereignty and the guideline of law in the HKSAR, and resume along with enhance regular financial and trade exchanges with the HKSAR.