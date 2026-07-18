Hong Kong – FEHD steps up inspections and enforcement to combat non-permitted food premises allowing dogs to enter

FEHD steps up inspections and enforcement to combat non-permitted food premises allowing dogs to enter ******************************************************************************************



Since the implementation of the measure allowing dogs to enter permitted food premises, the dedicated team from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) has been proactively conducting inspections over the past few days, and has launched a one-week targeted enforcement operation since July 14 to combat non-permitted food premises in breach of the regulation for allowing dogs to enter. A spokesman for the FEHD said today (July 17) that the department has initiated the first prosecution against a non-permitted restaurant in Tsuen Wan District.

During an inspection of a non-permitted restaurant in Tsuen Wan yesterday (July 16), the dedicated team found that dogs were allowed on the premises and immediately initiated a prosecution against the licensee of the non-complying restaurant.

The spokesman said, “The FEHD will continue to step up inspections and enforcement over the next few days. If dogs are found to be allowed into non-permitted food premises, dedicated officers will initiate prosecution immediately. As of July 16, dedicated officers have conducted over 780 inspections of non-permitted food premises in various districts and issued ten verbal warnings in total.”

According to the Food Business Regulation (Cap. 132X), no person shall bring any dog into food premises unless permitted by the Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene, and no person engaged in the food business shall knowingly suffer or permit the presence of any dog on his/her food premises. Offenders are liable to a maximum fine of $10,000, three months’ imprisonment, and an additional daily fine of $300.

The spokesman reminded that both food premises operators and dog owners have the responsibility to comply with the relevant regulations. Non-permitted food premises should abide by the law and must not allow customers to bring dogs into their premises. Members of the public who bring dogs into non-permitted food premises also commit an offence and will face the same legal penalty. The department will continue to carry out targeted enforcement actions.

Moreover, to assist operators in adapting to the new measure and complying with the relevant requirements, the FEHD has been conducting continuous inspections to permitted food premises and stepping up publicity efforts, while taking enforcement actions against relevant irregularities. As of July 16, dedicated officers have conducted about 7 500 inspections of permitted food premises across various districts, and issued warning letters to the licensees of two permitted food premises for persistent non-compliance – namely a permitted Chinese restaurant in Kowloon City District as previously announced, and another permitted Thai restaurant in Tsuen Wan District – requiring immediate rectification of the non-compliance of cooking or heating food on dining tables.

The spokesman emphasised that permitted food premises are subject to a set of rigorous regulations, the purpose of which is to ensure the safety of persons and dogs within the food premises as well as to maintain environmental hygiene. Non-permitted food premises lacking such regulatory oversight cannot provide the necessary safeguards. In the interests of customers and staff, strict enforcement action must be taken. In addition, customers’ right to choose should also be respected. Food premises allowing dogs to enter without permission not only commit an offence, but also deprive customers of their right to choose.

The spokesman added that, while the department regards the first month of implementation as an adaptation period for the measure, it does not mean a relaxation of regulatory oversight. Should serious cases of non-compliance or situations affecting environmental hygiene or food safety be detected, the FEHD will not hesitate to take decisive enforcement action to ensure public safety and fairness of the policy. The department appeals to the persons-in-charge and frontline staff of permitted food premises to earnestly fulfil the licensing conditions and legal requirements, and to supervise and remind customers with dogs, so as to safeguard diners’ safety and public hygiene.