Japan – Fujitsu to check out physical AI advancement and execution throughout markets with FANUC, Yaskawa Electric, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries incorporating NVIDIA innovation

Fujitsu Limited today revealed that it has actually started checking out company chances in the field of physical AI with leading robotics business FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. This effort intends to promote the advancement of a collective control platform that makes sure sovereignty by bridging the digital and real worlds and incorporating NVIDIA’s open physical AI innovations. By speeding up the social application of physical AI throughout numerous commercial sectors– consisting of production, logistics, and health care– Fujitsu looks for to recognize a society where human beings and robotics exist together and team up, and reinforce Japan’s commercial competitiveness.

Background

In the last few years, numerous commercial sectors– especially production– have actually dealt with growing obstacles such as labor lacks due to Japan’s decreasing birthrate and aging population, a decrease in the variety of knowledgeable professionals, and magnifying worldwide competitors. To solve these obstacles and attain sustainable development, the promo of digital improvement (DX) is necessary. In specific, expectations are increasing for physical AI, where AI acknowledges and examines real-world info and performs it as physical actions.

Physical AI makes it possible for the automation of jobs, enhanced efficiency, steady quality, and the production of brand-new services by permitting robotics and different tools to evaluate scenarios and autonomously identify and perform optimum actions. Understanding this needs sophisticated robotic control innovation and an AI facilities that leverages top quality on-site information, as well as a collective control platform that incorporates these aspects to bridge the digital and physical worlds. There are limitations to what a single business can accomplish in terms of advancement and prevalent adoption.

Provided this scenario, as an innovation business, Fujitsu will promote the social application of physical AI through partnership with leading robotics business– FANUC, Yaskawa Electric, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries– while at the same time working to standardize and open the collective control platform.

Introduction

1. Social application making use of physical AI

These expeditions will cover the social application of physical AI in the following commercial sectors with strategies to broaden into other sectors in the future in location.

– Factory options: By enhancing the preparation of general factory production activities– taking into consideration elements impacting production variations and on-site conditions– and allowing self-governing on-site adjustment, Fujitsu will assist the production market attain even more efficiency gains and versatility.

– Solutions for retail and logistics: By automating product handling operations based upon logistics prepares that include real-time sales and stock information, Fujitsu will attain labor-saving and automation in logistics.

– Healthcare options: Based on enhanced strategies set off by guidelines from health center functional systems, robotics autonomously perform jobs to automate the in-hospital transportation of pharmaceuticals and specimens, in addition to outpatient reception and assistance services.

2. Promoting the standardization and openness of a sovereign collective control facilities by bridging the digital and real worlds

Fujitsu will establish software application platforms and hardware user interfaces that act as a typical structure for physical AI by very first acquiring a deep comprehending the innovative innovations– such as AI, robotics, control systems, simulation, and information analysis– held by each business. These innovations will help with partnership amongst different robotics and devices, and assist to recognize advanced self-governing control systems. At the exact same time, as the scope of robotic applications broadens and cooperation with other devices boosts, dangers such as cyberattacks, system-wide downtime or breakdowns, and leakages of secret information likewise increase. Fujitsu will establish a sovereign collective control facilities which will be supplied as an open platform for getting involved business and research study organizations, thus promoting the execution of physical AI throughout the whole market.

Cooperation with NVIDIA

Through this effort, Fujitsu will lead service conversations with the business and utilize the AI, world design, simulation, and robotics innovations underpinning NVIDIA’s physical AI platform. By doing so, it will even more boost the sovereign collective control platform and speed up the social execution of physical AI in commercial domains.

– Fujitsu will utilize the NVIDIA Cosmos international structure design in its socio-physical simulations to improve its capability to comprehend and forecast occasions in real-world environments. It will speed up the advancement and real-world execution of physical AI options throughout varied sectors, consisting of production, logistics, and health care.

– Fujitsu will utilize libraries such as NVIDIA Omniverse, the NVIDIA Isaac open platform, and the Newton physics engine to simplify Sim2Real along with robotic knowing, confirmation, and optimization.

Future Plans

Beginning with company conversations with these business, Fujitsu will develop a roadmap for concrete innovation advancement and organization growth. As the robotics market broadens, Fujitsu is positive that developing a structure to offer an AI facilities– leveraging Japan’s first-rate robotic control innovation and top quality on-site information– will be a vital action towards Japan leading the worldwide robotics market. Through the social application of physical AI, Fujitsu will add to the awareness of a safe and flourishing society where human beings and robotics exist together and team up, in addition to the fortifying of Japan’s commercial competitiveness.

Executive Comments

Kenji Yamaguchi, Representative Director, President and CEO, FANUC CORPORATION remarks:

“This collaboration marks an important step toward significantly advancing and accelerating the real-world deployment of Physical AI powered by robotics. We have already begun practical utilization of Physical AI systems based on open platforms. Our key objective is to bring unprecedented “AI systems that are flexible and that can be utilized by users of all skill levels” to the shop floor in a timely manner. By combining your company’s autonomous AI platform â€• which integrates Fujitsu’s Takane LLM and NVIDIA technologies â€• with FANUC robots featuring advanced AI capabilities and support for open platforms such as ROS 2 and Python, we aim to address critical challenges such as labor shortages. Through this collaboration and by leveraging the AI technologies of NVIDIA, a strategic partner of both companies, we will strive to create a society in which people and robots coexist and collaborate seamlessly, strengthen industrial competitiveness, create new value, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.”

Masahiro Ogawa, Vice Chairman, Executive Officer, YASKAWA Electric Corporation remarks:

“It has been about 10 years since Yaskawa Electric proposed the solution concept “i3-Mechatronics” in 2017, aimed at realizing a new industrial automation revolution based on the fusion of mechatronics and data utilization. During this time, technologies such as AI and GPUs have evolved significantly, and the expansion of automation through data utilization—a goal we have championed—continues to advance.Our company rapidly brought the MOTOMAN NEXT—an autonomous AI robot equipped with NVIDIA GPUs as standard—to market. Furthermore, by advancing ROS 2 compatibility and leveraging robots as open platforms, we are working to implement physical AI in society, as outlined in our mid-term management plan. We believe that strengthening our relationships with various partners is essential to realizing this vision and further expanding the scope of automation. We have high hopes that this initiative will enable us to accelerate the societal implementation of physical AI together with all of you.”

Yasuhiko Hashimoto, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. remarks:

“We have high expectations that this collaboration will generate significant synergies between our companies and accelerate the social implementation of Physical AI. Today, the healthcare and nursing care sectors face serious challenges, including ageing populations and labor shortages. Addressing these issues through the creation of new solutions leveraging robotics and AI is an urgent priority.Kawasaki Heavy Industries possesses robotics technologies that are widely utilized across a broad range of industries, as well as extensive operational data and expertise accumulated over many years. By combining these strengths with Fujitsu’s advanced IT capabilities and digital platforms, we are confident that we can realize a hospital one-stop solution that safely and efficiently connects every stage of the patient journey—from hospital admission and consultation to treatment, surgery, and post-operative care—thereby helping to address critical healthcare challenges.Through this partnership with Fujitsu, we aim not only to advance technology development but also to co-create solutions that take root in real-world settings and contribute to improving the quality of healthcare. Together, we will deliver new value to the global healthcare and nursing care sectors.”

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA remarks:

“Physical AI is the next industrial revolution — and it will be made in Japan. Fujitsu, FANUC, YASKAWA and Kawasaki are the companies that taught the world how to manufacture. Together with NVIDIA’s full-stack physical AI platform, they will teach the world’s machines to think, move and work alongside people — across factories, hospitals and cities. Japan invented modern industry. With AI, Japan will define its next era.”

Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO of Fujitsu Limited remarks:

“We more than happy to start checking out organization chances together with leading robotics business FANUC, Yaskawa Electric, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries– business that are leading the worldwide robotics market. By combining the first-rate robotic control innovations established by these business with Fujitsu’s digital innovations and extremely reputable computing abilities, we intend to produce a brand-new social facilities in which individuals and robotics work collaboratively throughout a large range of markets, consisting of production, logistics, and healthcare.In addition, by leveraging NVIDIA’s innovative Physical AI innovations, we will manufacture a collective control platform that perfectly links organization applications with robotic control innovations and broaden its release worldwide. Through the vertical combination of robotics and service applications, we can increase the autonomy of robotic decision-making and motion, making it possible for remarkable performance enhancements throughout a range of functional environments.

Structure on the launch of this effort, we will speed up the social execution of Physical AI, adding to the awareness of a safe and sustainable society while reinforcing commercial competitiveness.”

Interview Materials

Hung on July 16, 2026

Statement concerning the start of checking out physical AI advancement and application throughout markets.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by developing rely on society through development. As the digital change partner of option for consumers around the world, our 100,000 staff members work to fix a few of the best obstacles dealing with humankind. Our series of services and options make use of 5 crucial innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we combine to provide sustainability change. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined earnings of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Discover more: global.fujitsu

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