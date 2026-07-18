vivo is choosing in between 3 200MP sensing units for the X500 Ultra’s telephoto

The vivo X500 Ultra isn’t anticipated whenever quickly, and it will likely show up on the worldwide phase in early 2027, however that does not stop the report mill from spinning. The current leakage originates from the popular Weibo tipster Digital Chat Stationand it’s everything about the telephoto electronic camera.

< img width ="1200" height ="680" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/04/vivo-x300-ultra-india-price-leak/-1200w5/gsmarena_00.jpg" alt ="Vivo is deciding between these three 200MP sensors for the X500 Ultra's telephoto camera">

According to the report, vivo’s imaging group still hasn’t picked the best 200MP sensing unit for the periscope telephoto electronic camera. Engineers are divided in between 3 sensing unit sizes-1/1.12″, 1/1.3″ and 1/1.4″. Naturally, the bigger sensing unit suggests much better low-light efficiency and typically much better image quality, however it likewise needs more internal area and a more complicated style.

The 1/1.3-inch and 1/1.4-inch sensing units, on the other hand, will strike a much better balance in between density, general style and basic imaging efficiency. For context, the existing vivo X300 Ultra includes a 1/1.4″ sensing unit for its 3.7 x telephoto snapper, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra utilizes the 1/1.3-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensing unit.

This report lines up with earlier reports about vivo dropping the concept of a devoted 10x telephoto cam and presenting an in-sensor zoom tech, whatever that implies. Combining a big 200MP sensing unit with 10x optics sounds a bit extreme.

Absolutely nothing is last simply. There’s still a long method to go till the vivo X500 Ultra occurs, so we may find out about more modifications in the next couple of months before the hardware is settled.

Via