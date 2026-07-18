Quit Before July 21, Says Mamata Banerjee, But Insists TMC Won’t Be Weakened by Exits|Image: X

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has actually released a direct message to celebration members thinking about leaving the organisation: decide before the July 21 Martyrs’Day rally. Speaking throughout a Facebook Live session on Thursday, she explained that such departures would not compromise the celebration she leads.

Resolving those she thinks are under pressure to exit, Banerjee called a number of companies and authorities, consisting of the cops, the ED, CBI, CID, regional officers, and the STF, as sources of that pressure. Her recommendations was blunt: anybody who feels they can just make it through by acquiescing such pressure ought to proceed and leave, even if that suggests signing up with the BJP, however she inquired not to taint the celebration constructed jointly for many years. She repeated that no variety of departures would leave the TMC decreased, and declared that numerous of those who have actually currently left stay silently in touch with her.

She likewise drew a difference in between those efficient in standing up to pressure and those who are not, recommending compassion instead of animosity towards leaving coworkers.

Banerjee’s remarks came simply hours after TMC Rajya Sabha MP Rukmini Mallick, extensively understood by her screen name Koel Mallick, resigned from the celebration and was seen conference Union minister Bhupender Yadav. Banerjee exposed that Mallick had actually currently notified the management of her choice through e-mail before officially sending her resignation face to face. She spoke warmly of Mallick, calling her a reputable and skilled artist, and thanked her for the thanks to an in-person resignation.

A Wider Pattern of Departures

Mallick’s exit is the most recent in a string of prominent departures that have actually damaged the celebration in current months. 3 previous Rajya Sabha MPs, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik, defected to the BJP and were consequently handed bypoll tickets for the extremely seats they left uninhabited. In the Lok Sabha, the celebration’s numbers have actually fallen dramatically after 20 rebel MPs, numerous of them Banerjee’s long time partners such as Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, broke away to sign up with the recently formed Nationalist Citizens Party of India and tossed their assistance behind the BJP-led NDA.

Contributing to the chaos, a competing faction within the TMC itself, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, has actually been combining power by soaking up rebel leaders and asserting itself as the celebration’s genuine face. Popular figures when viewed as near to Mamata Banerjee, consisting of Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, and most just recently Madan Mitra, have actually lined up with this breakaway group, deepening what has actually ended up being an open internal fight for the celebration’s identity.

Claims Involving Martyrs’ Families

Banerjee went on to declare that households linked to the July 21 martyrs are being called by authorities and pressured to avoid her rally in favour of an occasion arranged by the competing faction, which she described as a BJP-sponsored effort. She declared these households were being used cash and presents as rewards to change loyalty.

Speaking straight to them, she stated she had actually honoured these households for 4 years and did not blame them for catching press this year, framing worry, monetary temptation, and company pressure as short-lived forces that would not eliminate their long history together. She attracted the state administration to stay neutral and alerted that political advancements in Delhi might ultimately improve the circumstance in Bengal.

Framing the Rally as a Fresh Start

Banerjee explained the upcoming July 21 event as a clean slate for the celebration and those who select to stand with her, comparing the minute to the TMC’s starting in 1997 and revealing self-confidence that the celebration might reconstruct itself once again regardless of efforts to eliminate its name and sign.

Remarks on the NEET Controversy