SC to hear on Monday plea versus Kerala HC order restricting Waqf Board from taking significant choices

New Delhi: The Supreme Court consented to hear on July 20 a plea challenging a Kerala High Court order limiting the state Waqf Board from taking any significant choice without its authorization.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana on Friday bore in mind of the submission made by the Waqf Board’s attorney, who looked for immediate listing of the matter.

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The leading court accepted hear the matter on Monday.

In an interim order on July 15, the Kerala High Court limited the state Waqf Board from taking any significant choice without its authorization.

It had actually likewise directed that the Board will not sustain any capital investment or make any policy choice without the express leave of the court, a senior supporter related to the case stated.

The high court bench had actually likewise directed the federal government to make sure that its agent is selected on the Board in accordance with the arrangements of the United Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act.

The Board shall, for the time being, function under the administration of the joint secretary to the state federal government handling Waqf matters, the high court had actually stated.

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The high court’s instructions came while hearing numerous Public Interest Litigations, consisting of one by BJP leader Shone George, declaring that the Board’s performance was prohibited as it did not have 2 non-Muslim members as mandated by the Act.

The high court had actually noted the matter for more hearing on July 22.

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