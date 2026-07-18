Supreme Court flags issues over CBSE’s digital assessment system, looks for Centre’s reaction on Class 12 on-screen marking

The Supreme Court has actually looked for a status report from the Centre over supposed abnormalities in CBSE’s Class 12 on-screen marking system, observing that trainees are dealing with distress due to the digital examination procedure. Hearing a PIL looking for reforms and relief for impacted prospects, the court kept in mind that systemic problems need attention and set up the matter for additional hearing next week.( File image )

The Supreme Court on Wednesday raised major issues over supposed abnormalities in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE)on-screen marking(OSM)system for examining Class 12 response sheets.

The court observed that the digital assessment procedure seemed triggering substantial difficulty to trainees and looked for a comprehensive action from the Centre on procedures being required to resolve the concern. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stated there seemed growing issues surrounding the execution of the digital assessment system. The bench likewise consisted of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V.

Mohana.

Supreme Court keeps in mind trainees’ disappointment

Throughout the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant said that trainees were dealing with substantial disappointment due to the fact that of problems connected to the digital marking procedure. “Look at the amount of frustration of young children,” the Chief Justice observed while describing the issues raised in the petition. The bench even more suggested that there seemed “creeping problems” in the on-screen assessment system that needed closer assessment.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi likewise clarified that the court was not approaching the problem in an adversarial way however was looking for the Centre’s support in comprehending the bigger issues.

Centre asked to send status report

The bench asked for Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to help the court and directed the Centre to submit a status report discussing the actions required to deal with the supposed drawbacks in the OSM system. The matter has actually been published for additional hearing next week.

PIL looks for significant reforms in CBSE’s OSM system

The PIL was submitted by Rakesh Binjola through supporter Laxmikant Matadan Shukla. It looks for the constitution of a high-powered committee to monitor and reform the CBSE’s on-screen marking system. The petition likewise advises the Centre and the CBSE to frame detailed guidelines governing the conduct of board assessments assessed through the digital marking procedure.

What is the On-Screen Marking (OSM) System?

The CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system is a digital assessment procedure under which instructors examine scanned copies of trainees’ handwritten response sheets on computer systems rather of assessing the initial physical scripts by hand. The system was presented to enhance effectiveness, lower hold-ups, and standardise the examination procedure. The PIL declares that particular disparities in the digital examination system might have negatively impacted trainees’ last ratings.

Relief sought for afflicted trainees

Apart from looking for reforms, the petition has actually likewise asked for interim relief for trainees who might have suffered since of the supposed defects in the assessment procedure. Amongst the crucial needs are: