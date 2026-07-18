Jaish-e-Mohammed Terror Module Busted in Gujarat; ATS Arrests 5 More, Total Held Rises to 13|Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has actually apprehended 5 more implicated in connection with its examination into a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) horror module, taking the overall variety of arrests in the event to 13.

According to the Gujarat ATS, the current arrests belong to a heightened statewide crackdown on the fear network. Authorities stated even more arrests are most likely as the examination advances.

The 5 jailed have actually been recognized as Bilal Abid Shera, Mohammed Aiyub Kadiwal alias Mohammed Khadiyasan, Mohammed Shafi Mukhi alias Shafi Chapi, Mohammed Hasan Karadiya alias Hasan Haidarpuri, and Mohammed Aiyub Sunasara alias Mohammed Khali.

All Five horror suspects have actually been remanded to 8 days of cops custody by the Gujarat ATS. Healings from their house consisted of Jaish-e-Mohammad products, money, and specifically ready gunpowder. They were establishing numerous systems to detonate dynamites and had actually carried out comparable experiments 8 times over the previous 2 to 3 years.

Private investigators declared that all 5 implicated were associated with screening dynamites as part of the JeM module’s activities. The ATS thinks the suspects were connected to a Pakistan-backed horror network and were operating in coordination with other operatives currently under arrest.

The fresh arrests were made from different districts of Gujarat following continual intelligence-based operations. Authorities are penetrating the group’s supposed function in preparing fear activities and analyzing their network, handlers, financing, and logistical assistance.

The Gujarat ATS has actually mentioned that the examination stays in progress, with several leads being pursued to determine extra operatives and take apart the whole horror module. Security companies are likewise analyzing the implicated’s relate to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and any broader conspiracy behind the supposed network.