Japan – Mitsubishi Motors Launches the Xforce HEV in Indonesia

Xforce HEV

TOKYO, July 17, 2026-(JCN Newswire )- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation( hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) revealed today the start of sales for the hybrid electrical lorry( HEV )design of its Xforce compact SUV in Indonesia. The design marks Mitsubishi Motors’very first HEV presented to the Indonesian market in addition to its very first HEV to be produced in Indonesia. Production will be managed in your area at PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia, the business’s production center in the nation.

The Xforce * is a five-passenger compact SUV established under the principle “Best-suited buddy for an exciting life.” Following its launch in Indonesia in November 2023, the design has actually broadened to ASEAN markets such as Vietnam and the Philippines, in addition to Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, turning into one of Mitsubishi Motors’ essential international tactical designs, with sales growing throughout areas. Well gotten for its elegant yet robust genuine SUV style, it provides a roomy and comfy cabin for 5 guests in spite of its maneuverable compact body size.

The Xforce HEV embraces an HEV system stemmed from Mitsubishi Motors’ prominent plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) innovation, additional improving the design’s appeal through greater fuel effectiveness, eco-friendliness, and effective velocity. Based upon a front-wheel-drive system, Mitsubishi Motors’ distinct all-wheel control innovations, consisting of Active Yaw Control (AYC), make it possible for safe and protected driving with self-confidence and control. Chauffeurs can pick EV modes according to their driving requirements, permitting for peaceful operation when chosen.

“Despite its hybrid-electric powertrain, the Xforce HEV enables EV driving powered primarily by the motor, combining eco-friendliness with the powerful and smooth driving experience unique to electrified vehicles,” stated Keisuke Kishiura, president & & COO of Mitsubishi Motors. “Together with Mitsubishi Motors’ distinctive range of drive modes, this model will offer safe, secure, and comfortable mobility across a wide variety of weather and road conditions, making daily drives more enjoyable.”

* Sold as the Outlander Sport in some markets

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