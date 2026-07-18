Man held for murdering woman near bus stand

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada police on Friday arrested the man accused of hacking a 21-year-old woman to death near the KSRTC New Bus Stand at BC Road in Bantwal. Dakshina Kannada SP Arun K said the accused, identified as Chethan,22, a resident of Odinala in Belthangady, had allegedly consumed rat poison before he was traced and secured in Mangaluru.

He has been admitted to a govt hospital for treatment, and police will initiate legal procedures to formally arrest him after his condition stabilises.Police said the victim, Lavanya, a resident of Uli village in Bantwal taluk, was allegedly attacked with a sword around 6 pm on Thursday, while she was waiting for a bus. The assailant fled the spot immediately after the attack.Lavanya was rushed to the Bantwal Government Hospital, where doctors, after examination, declared that she had died at the scene of the incident.Based on the complaint, Bantwal Town police registered a case under Sections 78, 126 and 103 of the BNS.During the preliminary investigation, police found that the accused was a distant relative of the victim, and harboured feelings for her which were not reciprocal. A special investigation team was formed, which succeeded in tracing and arresting the accused.