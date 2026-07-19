Amit Shah evaluates border security grid in Bengal, reveals Rs 77-crore BSF tasks

Kolkata: Stressing that Modi federal government is developing a quadrangular security grid to strengthen the borders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evaluated the security plans along the border fencing, examined native and modern innovations, developed to reinforce border security at Jhumagachh Border Outpost in Siliguri in North Bengal and examined monitoring system.

He likewise examined a radio-based fence breach detection system, which immediately informs workers by relaying a pre-recorded message whenever the border fence is damaged, individuals in the understand stated.

He laid the structure stone and inaugurated advancement jobs for BSF worth Rs 77.06 crore.

Shah today checked native and advanced innovations developed to even more enhance border security at Jhumagachh Border Outpost in Siliguri in North Bengal today.

“What was as soon as a passage of seepage under previous federal governments in the Siliguri Corridor is now ending up being associated with a safe border. Today, I checked the security system of the Border Out Post at Jumagachh BOP of the 18th Battalion of the BSF’s North Bengal Frontier from the watchtower. The Modi federal government has not just increased the variety of watchtowers along the borders however has actually likewise equipped them with advanced innovation, making border security even more powerful and impregnable,” Shah published in his X Handle.

The Union Home Minister stated that “under the management of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is dedicated to making the nation’s borders impregnable. The Modi federal government is developing a quadrangular security grid to strengthen the borders.”

He highlighted that “the well-being of security workers securing the country’s borders and their households is a leading concern for the Modi federal government. The federal government is working towards making the borders totally safe and avoiding seepage in border locations through the idea of ‘Smart Borders’.”

Shah checked the infra-red alarm set up to protect tough surfaces, such as locations with rivers and streams, or spaces in the border fencing. The system offers advance caution to the soldiers whenever the infrared beams are interrupted.

Shah likewise evaluated eviction management system developed to help with safe and smooth motion for civilians and farmers along the India-Bangladesh border.

He likewise laid the structure for 3 BSF jobs worth Rs 47 crore and laid the structure for the building of a 4-kilometer-long border fence worth Rs 30 crore on land freshly obtained for 2 border stations in West Bengal through virtual mode.

Throughout ‘Prahari Sammelan’, Shah communicated with BSF workers. He likewise went to a watchtower, took part in a tree plantation drive. Amongst the dignitaries, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhiakri and the Director General of the Border Security Force, existed on the celebration. Shah likewise checked out the watchtower and signed up with the BSF workers for high tea, individuals in the understand stated.

Throughout the three-day check out in Bengal from July 17 to 19, on Sunday, Shah will inaugurate the very first stage of the ‘Museum of Words’ at the National Library in Alipore. This is the very first extensive go to of Shah to Bengal after the BJP concerned power in the assembly elections in May.

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